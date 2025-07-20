Tour de France 2025 live: Stage 15 route and updates with breakaway specialists and sprinters set to do battle

Final week of the 2025 Tour de France

The second week of the Tour de France concludes with a hilly, lumpy stage as the race travels away from the Pyrenees and sets up an Alpine showdown in the final, decisive week.

Tadej Pogacar takes a commanding lead of almost four and a half minutes over Jonas Vingegaard into today’s hilly stage 15 after eking out a few more seconds on the finish line, after Thymen Arensman took the victory on stage 14 for Ineos with a long solo attack.

The route features three categorised climbs on a 169km run from Muret to the medieval city of Carcassonne, and those categorised climbs could put paid to the chances of any sprinters desperate for something to cheer about after a grim sojourn in the Pyrenees. The breakaway specialists likewise will have their eyes on the prize on the flat city-centre finish - but can they hold off the sprinter trains?

Follow all the action on stage 15 of the Tour de France below: