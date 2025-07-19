Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Tour de France 2025 live: Stage 14 route and updates from epic climbs in Pyrenean high mountains

The Tour de France continues with the toughest stage of this year’s race, featuring four mammoth Pyrenean climbs

Lawrence Ostlere
Saturday 19 July 2025 04:31 EDT
Comments
Final week of the 2025 Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar has an iron grip on this Tour de France and that could yet be extended today, one of several contenders for the ‘queen stage’ of this year’s race.

The defending champion has won two stages back to back, wrestling back the yellow jersey with a dominant performance on Hautacam on stage 12, the race’s first real mountain test, before stunning all his rivals once more with a superb time trial on the ascent to Peyragudes on stage 13.

And there are yet more climbs on the menu on this third and final day in the Pyrenees, featuring a ‘Who’s Who’ of major Tour summits: the Col du Tourmalet, Col d’Aspin, Col de Peyresourde, and Superbagneres.

Jonas Vingegaard, second yesterday and second overall at four minutes down, remains best placed to challenge him, but can anyone stop a marauding Pogacar on his favourite terrain?

Follow all the action on stage 14 of the Tour de France below:

Recommended

Good morning

Bonjour and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of stage 14 of the Tour de France!

It’s the third and final day in the Pyrenees, and arguably, it’s the toughest day of this year’s Tour; it should be a cracker.

(AFP via Getty Images)
Flo Clifford19 July 2025 09:30

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in