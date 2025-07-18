Tour de France 2025 live: Stage 13 route and updates on monstrous mountainous time trial
Will Tadej Pogacar extend his advantage over his Tour de France rivals - or will his crash on stage 11 hamper him on today’s brutal time trial?
After yesterday’s brutal Pyrenean test the Tour de France gets even tougher, with the riders set to tackle a short but definitely not sweet mountainous time trial.
Stage 13 is only 10.9km long but hits gradients of 16% as the riders climb steadily from a flatter opening section in Loudenvielle all the way up to the altiport at Peyragudes in the Pyrenees.
It’s set to be a real ‘race of truth’, with several riders already on the back foot after Tadej Pogacar obliterated the competition yesterday to storm to victory atop Hautacam and seize the yellow jersey.
The Slovenian, who dedicated his victory to a 19-year-old cyclist who died in a race this week, put even more time into his rivals and now leads Jonas Vingegaard by three and a half minutes. But will Pogacar’s late crash on stage 11 come back to bite him today? Time will tell...
Follow all the action on stage 13 with our liveblog below.
Good morning
Bonjour and welcome back to le Tour! Follow along here for our live coverage of stage 13 of the Tour de France.
Stage 12 really set the race alight; stage 13 is likely to be similar, as Tadej Pogacar hopes to put even more time into his rivals - and they frantically chase to keep their podium hopes alive.
