Tour de France 2025 live: Stage 12 route updates to summit finish in Pyrenees as Tadej Pogacar reveals crash injuries
The Tour de France hits the high mountains with a feast of climbing in the Pyrenees, finishing on the summit finish at Hautacam
The general classification battle of the 2025 Tour de France is set to properly ignite today as the race reaches the high mountains for the first time, with a formidable stage 12 in the Pyrenees ahead.
EF Education-EasyPost’s stage six winner Ben Healy took the overall race lead on stage 10 but is likely to relinquish it today as the big guns come to the fore, although there was a scare for Tadej Pogacar on stage 11 as he crashed with 4km to go.
Today’s 180km run begins in Auch and traverses three mountains before the summit finish at the hors-categorie Hautacam, a climb steeped in Tour history and a recent happy hunting ground for Jonas Vingegaard and his team Visma-Lease a Bike, who dominated on its slopes in 2022 as the Dane won the stage and extended his overall lead.
Can Vingegaard pile the pressure on Pogacar today, or will it be his Slovenian rival riding back into the yellow jersey at the end of the stage?
Follow all the action on stage 12 of the Tour de France below.
Time gaps as summit approaches
48km to go: The Pogacar-Vingegaard group, led by Simon Yates now at a much slower pace, is 1’50” back from the breakaway - or what remains of the breakaway, with riders strung out all along the climb. Marc Soler has been dropped from this group but is working his way back up for Pogacar. Oscar Onley and the Red Bull pair of Florian Lipowitz and Primoz Roglic are in here too.
Ben Healy, with Harry Sweeny for company, is 2’15” back, with Evenepoel 2’50” off the pace alongside teammate Ilan van Wilder - losing a minute to Pogacar and Vingegaard as it stands.
2.3km to the top of the climb.
Skjelmose attacks, Healy dropped
50km to go: At the front of the race, Mattias Skjelmose has sensed a slowing of the pace by Thymen Arensman and piled on the pressure himself, going clear of the breakaway along with Michael Woods.
Further back, Simon Yates and Matteo Jorgenson have been dropped, and Visma-Lease a Bike’s infernal pace has unexpectedly blown up most of their team. Advantage Pogacar now. Sepp Kuss comes to the front to slow the pace and allow them back on. Ben Healy was distanced too but may now make it back on with this slower pace.
Up ahead, Arensman and Carlos Rodriguez are being dropped, not ideal for Ineos either.
Evenepoel in trouble
52km to go: Evenepoel is in trouble here! He’s fallen away from Vingegaard, Pogacar and the other GC riders. Are his podium hopes slipping away?
Ben Healy is doing really well right now to stay with this high pace. This GC group are now about 1min 30sec from the front of the race.
Stage 12 exploding on the slopes of Col du Soulor
55km to go: The break has upped its pace, growing its gap to the peloton to two minutes as they hit the slopes – and quickly there are some victims being shot out of the back of the group, including Ben Swift. The group is being shattered by this climb!
Back down the road, Visma-Lease a Bike have hit the front of the peloton, looking to apply pressure to Tadej Pogacar – this GC group is splintering too!
Breakaway approaches cat-one Col du Soulor
70km to go: The breakaway remains around 1min 40sec ahead of the peloton as they approach the foot of the Col du Soulor, a category-one climb (11.8km at 7.3% gradient).
Van der Poel sweeps up green jersey points
75km to go: Laurenz Rex is first to the intermediate sprint ahead of Mathieu van der Poel, and those 17 points for Van der Poel will send him second in the green jersey rankings.
Ineos with the most riders in the breakaway
Ineos very happy with their strength in numbers in the breakaway today:
Breakaway's lead slipping
90km to go: The breakaway’s lead has diminished slightly, reduced down to around 1min 30sec, as the peloton gently closes in. The 50-rider break has just started the cat-four Cote de Labatmale (1.3km at 6.3% gradient).
