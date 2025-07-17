Tour de France 2025 live: Stage 12 route and updates with fireworks expected in the Pyrenees today
The Tour hits the high mountains with a feast of climbing in the Pyrenees, finishing on the summit finish at Hautacam
The general classification battle is set to properly ignite today as the race reaches the high mountains for the first time, with a formidable day in the Pyrenees ahead.
EF Education-EasyPost’s stage six winner Ben Healy took the overall race lead on stage 10 but is likely to relinquish it today as the big guns come to the fore, although there was a scare for Tadej Pogacar on stage 11 as he crashed with 4km to go.
Today’s 180km run begins in Auch and traverses three mountains before the summit finish at the hors-categorie Hautacam, a climb steeped in Tour history and a recent happy hunting ground for Jonas Vingegaard and his team Visma-Lease a Bike, who dominated on its slopes in 2022 as the Dane won the stage and extended his overall lead.
Can Vingegaard pile the pressure on Pogacar today, or will it be his Slovenian rival riding back into the yellow jersey at the end of the stage?
Follow all the action on stage 12 of the Tour de France below.
Stage 12 begins
The riders are off for the neutralised start in Auch, with racing set to get underway properly in around 10 minutes.
The opening week of the Tour de France showed one chink in Tadej Pogacar’s armour
How will Tadej Pogacar’s crash affect him today? At the end of stage 10 I took a look at how the opening week of racing played out.
It largely went as expected in terms of how the GC is shaping up - but there are worrying signs for Pogacar, and if he’s not at his best following yesterday’s crash, Visma-Lease a Bike will surely punish him in the Pyrenees this week.
Stage 11 reaction: Tadej Pogacar
“I'm quite okay. I'm a bit beaten up, but we've been through worse days,” Pogacar said after his late crash on the approach to Toulouse.
“Unfortunately one rider decided to follow from left to right side of the road, and he didn't see me, and he just completely cut me off, my front wheel. Luckily I just have a little bit of skin off. I was scared when I saw the sidewalk that I was going with my head directly to the sidewalk, but luckily my skin is tough and stopped me.
“Tomorrow is a big day coming. We'll see how I recover. Normally the day after a crash you're never at the best, but I will give my best tomorrow and we'll see. I think we're ready as a team for Hautacam.”
Stage 11 reaction: Ben Healy
“Honestly I think I’ve lost a few years off my life after today because it was pretty stressful,” Ben Healy said at the finish. “The team did a super effort to keep me in it, I missed a split early on but from then on we were on the ball all day. Few little attacks in the final there but able to stay with the group, really happy I’ve managed to hold onto yellow for another day.
“The family’s all flown out just to see me in yellow, which is so special. Just been a crazy, crazy couple of days. I’m optimistic, I think it’s going to be a pretty hard fight to hold onto yellow, but I’m going to find right until the end, and hopefully have some super legs tomorrow.”
Asked about Pogacar’s crash, he said, “I was on the right of him, honestly I didn’t really see what happened, just hope that he’s okay.”
Stage 11 reaction: Jonas Abrahamsen
“I broke my collarbone four weeks in Belgium Tour, I was crying because I thought I wasn’t riding the Tour de France,” Jonas Abrahamsen said at the end of stage 11. “Every day I did everything I could to come back. To win a stage at the Tour de France is amazing. It was so difficult to pass [Mauro Schmid] but I was thinking, I have to win the stage. A lot of people wonder why do you go in the breakaway, the main goal for the team was to take a stage. I’m so proud of the team.
“From metre zero I was sprinting out of the car so I have to be smart [at the finish], not go over the limit in the end, I was hoping to take him in the sprint. It’s so nice to get the victory now. ”
General classification after stage 11
- Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) in 41:01:13
- Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), +29”
- Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step), +1'29”
- Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), +1'46”
- Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike), +2'06”
- Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea-B&B Hotels), +2’26”
- Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL), +3’24”
- Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), +3’34”
- Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), +3’41”
- Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility), +5’03”
Stage 11 results
- Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno X-Mobility) in 3:15:56
- Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla)
- Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) +7”
- Arnaud de Lie (Lotto-Caps) +53”
- Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike)
- Axel Laurance (Ineos Grenadiers)
- Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious)
- Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies)
- Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek), all at same time
- Davide Ballerini (XDS-Astana) +1’11”
‘I’m a bit beaten up’: Tadej Pogacar caught out in late crash as Jonas Abrahamsen wins stage 11
Stage 11 was also notable for a late crash by defending champion Tadej Pogacar, who overlapped wheels with Tobias Halland Johannessen and hit the deck with 4km to go.
The Slovene was up and running quickly again as a neutral service mechanic helped fix his chain, but faced a race to get back onto the yellow jersey group until they sportingly knocked off the pace to allow him to get back on.
“I'm quite okay. I'm a bit beaten up, but we've been through worse days,” Pogacar said afterwards. “Really big respect to everybody in front. Obviously the race was more or less over back there, but still, they could take time – maybe not take too much time – but I would need to go really deep to come back like this.”
Full story here:
‘I’m a bit beaten up’: Pogacar caught out in late crash as Abrahamsen wins stage 11
Stage 11 recap
Wednesday’s stage 11 featured a feelgood story as Jonas Abrahamsen, only four weeks on from breaking his collarbone at the Baloise Belgium Tour, jumped into the breakaway from kilometre zero and stayed away until the finish, winning a tight two-up sprint against breakaway companion and Tour debutant Mauro Schmid.
It was a maiden grand tour win for the intrepid breakaway specialist - best known for his long stint in the king of the mountains jersey last year - a first Tour de France win for Norway since Alexander Kristoff won stage 1 of the 2020 edition, and a first for his team Uno X-Mobility, who were overcome with emotion as they celebrated.
Abrahamsen and Schmid were part of a five-man group including British rider Fred Wright, who ultimately finished seventh, and who worked well together to hold off another quintet of chasers including Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert. Van der Poel attacked on the final climb of the punchy 157km stage and dropped his companions, but despite his best efforts could not bridge across to the pair of survivors out front, who finished seven seconds ahead of the Dutchman.
“I broke my collarbone four weeks ago in [the Baloise] Belgium Tour, I was crying because I thought I wasn’t riding the Tour de France,” Abrahamsen said at the finish, recalling how he got onto his turbo trainer at home the day after in a desperate bid to get back to fitness in time to make the squad.
“Every day I did everything I could to come back. To win a stage at the Tour de France is amazing. It was so difficult to pass [Schmid] but I was thinking, ‘I have to win the stage’.”
Stage 12 start time
Stage 12 begins with the neutralised start at 1.10pm local time (12.10pm BST), with an expected finish time at 5.30pm local time (4.30pm BST).
