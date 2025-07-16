Tour de France 2025 live: Stage 11 route updates as Ben Healy takes up the yellow jersey in Toulouse
A 157km route starts and ends in Toulouse as the Tour de France returns after the first rest day
After a wild start to the 2025 Tour de France, which has seen crashes and crosswinds cause havoc in the peloton to go with some sensation racing and memorable wins, the race arrives in Toulouse for a lumpy 157km route which could suit the sprinters or a determined breakaway.
Ireland’s Ben Healy is the surprise owner of the yellow jersey after escaping up the road in the break on stage 10 and staying far enough ahead of Tadej Pogacar to usurp the reigning Tour de France champion at the top of the general classification. And Healy is likely to keep hold of yellow at least for today on a route unlikely to fire up the GC battle.
Stage 11 features five categorised climbs and finishes with a loop around the city featuring a few short, sharp ascents including the Cote de Pech David (800m at 12.4%) with 9km to go. That could scupper some of the sprinters’ legs before they reach the finish, and it may provide the perfect setting for a puncheur in the pack to make a decisive attack.
Follow all the updates from stage 11 of the Tour de France below.
Tour de France stage 11 preview: Route map, profile and start time as Ben Healy wears yellow in Toulouse
The Tour de France rarely disappoints but this year’s race has been utterly absorbing from the get-go when crosswinds blew apart the peloton on stage 1, and there’s every reason to think stage 11 will serve up another thrilling day.
Not many predicted Ireland’s breakaway artist Ben Healy would own the famous yellow jersey on the first rest day of this Tour, but that’s exactly what has unfolded after some tactical brilliance on Monday’s stage 10 helped him gain more than three minutes on Tadej Pogacar to depose the reigning champion at the top of the GC standings, while Simon Yates won the stage itself.
Not that Pogacar – who enjoyed coffees and a giant burger on Tuesday’s rest day – plans on lending Healy the maillot jaune for long.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments