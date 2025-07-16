Final week of the 2025 Tour de France

After a wild start to the 2025 Tour de France, which has seen crashes and crosswinds cause havoc in the peloton to go with some sensation racing and memorable wins, the race arrives in Toulouse for a lumpy 157km route which could suit the sprinters or a determined breakaway.

Ireland’s Ben Healy is the surprise owner of the yellow jersey after escaping up the road in the break on stage 10 and staying far enough ahead of Tadej Pogacar to usurp the reigning Tour de France champion at the top of the general classification. And Healy is likely to keep hold of yellow at least for today on a route unlikely to fire up the GC battle.

Stage 11 features five categorised climbs and finishes with a loop around the city featuring a few short, sharp ascents including the Cote de Pech David (800m at 12.4%) with 9km to go. That could scupper some of the sprinters’ legs before they reach the finish, and it may provide the perfect setting for a puncheur in the pack to make a decisive attack.

Follow all the updates from stage 11 of the Tour de France below.