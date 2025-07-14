Tour de France 2025 live: Stage 10 start time and route updates as GC contenders do battle on Bastille Day
Race favourites Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard could clash on this undulating road to the finish line atop Puy de Sancy, the highest peak in France’s Massif Central region
After a wild start to the 2025 Tour de France, which has seen crashes and crosswinds cause havoc in the peloton to go with some sensation racing and memorable wins, the race finally reaches the mountains – or at least some very big hills.
Today’s stage 10 is a brute, with no singular monstrous climb but eight categorised ascents that will sap the legs in searing heat in France’s Massif Central, concluding atop the Pud de Sancy, the highest peak in the region. There are 4,450m of elevation gain in total, packed into 165km of racing.
The French riders in the peloton will be desperate to triumph on Bastille Day, France’s national holiday, and the roads will be jam-packed with fans and flags hoping for a home win. A breakaway is bound to form and may well escape all the way to the finish, but there will be plenty of action among the GC contenders, with Tadej Pogacar looking to tighten his grip on the yellow jersey and Jonas Vingegaard searching for a place to hurt his rival.
Follow all the updates from stage 10 of the Tour de France below.
Stage 10 preview
After a bit of a lull in the general classification battle over the weekend, the race will ignite properly today on the first mountainous day of this year’s Tour de France.
Saturday and Sunday saw the sprinters take the spotlight, with Jonathan Milan and Tim Merlier winning stages 8 and 9. Despite plenty of nerves and tension in the peloton, there were no shifts in the top 10 of the GC standings, although Tadej Pogacar suffered a blow in the form his talented teammate Joao Almeida abandoning the race after sustaining a broken rib in a late crash on stage 7.
The first mountain joust of this year’s race falls, fittingly, on Bastille Day, with the necessity of racing on the French national holiday ensuring that the Tour’s first rest day – almost always on the second Monday – has been pushed back to Tuesday. That means there will be some extra-tired legs in the bunch at the start line in Ennezat; the question is, which of the riders will suffer, and who will rise to the top?
