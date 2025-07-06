Tour de France stage 3 preview: Crosswinds may jeopardise sprinters’ hopes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A long and gruelling stage two of the Tour de France ended with more excitement as Mathieu Van der Poel sprinted to the line ahead of Tadej Pogacar.

Van der Poel took the yellow jersey from Jasper Philipsen having won just his second ever stage at the Tour de France, while Jonas Vingegaard finished third behind defending champion Pogacar.

It was largely a day of tactical positioning and endurance, as an early breakaway of four riders set the pace for the first few hours until they were swallowed up by the peloton. The big hitters, after biding their time in the peloton, emerged late in the race, with Florian Lipowitz, Kevin Vauquelin, Matteo Jorgenson and Vingegaard all taking turns to attack a few kilometeres from the finish. But it was another perfect day for Alpecin-Deceuninck, who helped Van der Poel to the finish and made it two wins from two in a hugely impressive start to the Tour.

open image in gallery Mathieu van der Poel took the win in stage 2 of the Tour de France in a thrilling finish ahead of Tadej Pogacar ( REUTERS )

Stage three of the Tour de France is a reprieve for the pure sprinters after Sunday’s lumpy, constantly up-and-down parcours.

Staying in the north of France, stage three is a 178km run from Valenciennes to Dunkerque, with the finish line near the Calais coast. It’s a largely flat day in the saddle but for the return of the category-four climb of Mont Cassel, so important to the Tour’s organisers that they’ve included it twice, on both stage one and three.

It’s the only categorised ascent of the day, 2.3km at an average gradient of 3.8%, but coming within the final 30km of the stage it could yet cause problems for the less climbing-inclined members of the bunch.

After Mont Cassel the road flattens out again for the run-in to Dunkerque, but if the climb doesn’t shake things up, the possibility of crosswinds on the flat, exposed roads certainly will.

Any echelons that form will present a nightmare for the GC teams, who will need to be switched on all day to prevent their protected riders being caught out on the wrong side of a split, and if the wind is blowing that will radically alter the entire dynamic of the stage: expect plenty of jangling nerves in the bunch and a huge fight for positioning.

Route map and profile

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 3 map ( letour )

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 3 profile ( letour )

Start time

Stage three is set to start around 1.10pm local time (12.10pm BST) and finish at 5.20pm local time (4.20pm BST).

Prediction

Stage three will likely have some similarities with stage one, and that means Alpecin-Deceuninck will fancy their chances once again. Van der Poel could be in contetion for back-to-back wins, and the likes of Biniam Girmay and Jonathan Milan might hope to sprint to victory. But Jasper Philipsen could well be the man to take it again.