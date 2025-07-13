Tour de France 2025 live: Stage 9 route and updates as sprinters return to ‘Cavendish City’
Tour returns to Chateauroux, renamed ‘Cavendish City’ in honour of Manx Missile’s trio of stage wins here
The Tour de France continues with a second sprint stage of this weekend, another more relaxed day out for the peloton before the frenzy of the build-up to the line.
Stage nine returns to a place etched in Tour history: Chateauroux, which hosts a finish for the fifth time in its history, at the end of a 174km run from Chinon. Three of those finishes were won by the legendary Mark Cavendish, who sprinted to the first of an eventual record of 35 stage wins here on the avenue de La Chatre - often dubbed ‘Cavendish Avenue’ - in 2008, before repeating the feat in 2011 and 2021.
Those achievements have been recognised with temporary signage reading ‘Cavendish City’ being added to every marker on the city’s limits, with a permanent tribute planned later down the line. But which sprinter will inherit the Manxman’s crown today?
Follow all the action with The Independent’s live blog below:
'Cavendish City'
A quick word on today’s finish town...
What of the other sprinters?
Yesterday’s top-10 was notable for not featuring either Biniam Girmay, who won the green jersey and three stages last year, or stage three winner Tim Merlier.
Girmay finished 19th in the end, unable to make an impact in that final sprint, with Merlier suffering a late mechanical and forced to chase back onto the bunch on the approach to Laval. He ultimately dropped off and finished 56th, 23 seconds down.
The European champion did well to drag himself back into contention after the mechanical, but clearly didn’t have the legs after that effort.
Stage nine prediction
Jasper Philipsen no doubt would have enjoyed this stage, particularly with his utterly world-class Alpecin-Deceuninck leadout.
In the absence of the Belgian, though, this stage feels like a toss-up between the world’s two best sprinters: Philipsen’s compatriot Tim Merlier has one win to his name already on stage three and got the better of his Italian rival Jonathan Milan then, but Milan was unstoppable on the uphill finish into Laval yesterday, leaving the pair with a win apiece. Let’s back Jonathan Milan to carry his momentum from stage eight into today’s sprint.
Any number of the second-string sprinters could have a dig today too, but all things going to plan - and of course they often don’t in a sprint - it’s hard to look past this duo for the win.
General classification after stage eight
1) Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) in 29:48:30
2) Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) +54”
3) Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea-B&B Hotels) +1’11”
4) Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) +1’17”
5) Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) +1’29”
6) Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) +1’34”
7) Oscar Onley (Team Picnic PostNL) +2’49”
8) Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) +3’02”
9) Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) +3’06”
10) Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) +3’43”
Here's what Jonathan Milan had to say
“I think I still don’t understand what we did,” the stage eight winner said afterwards. “To come with some expectations and dreams to bring home, then to bring them home is two different things. But I was confident with the team, we were really close in the last stage [on stage three], we know that we just went a bit too early. But today we were really focused, really believing in it, my guys did an amazing job until the final.
“It was a really tough final, I have to say a bit stressful, I was not expecting to struggle up so much in the last kilometre and a half. I knew that I had to wait as long as I could. But I like these kind of finals. Really happy for the work that we did, we deserve it.”
He is asked whether the sheer difficulty of winning a Tour stage means that he can’t believe his achievement. “I think so. The level is so high, everyone is looking and will deserve one, so I’m really happy for all of us for this result. Now let’s try to rest as much as possible tonight and try again tomorrow. “
Milan into green jersey
Milan now leads the green jersey standings by right, having overhauled Tadej Pogacar with this win.
1) Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) 192 pts
2) Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates XRG) 156 pts
3) Biniam Girmay (Intermarche-Wanty) 124 pts
4) Mathieu van der Poel (Ned/Alpecin-Deceuninck) 108 pts
5) Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) 93 pts
Jonathan Milan beats Wout van Aert to claim maiden Tour de France stage win
Jonathan Milan claimed his first career Tour de France stage win as he beat Wout van Aert and Kaden Groves in an uphill sprint in Laval.
Milan, 24, had lost his lead-out men on the technical finish to the 171.4km stage from Saint-Meen-le-Grand but surfed the wheels before holding off the late charge of Van Aert.
The Italian won in the green jersey he was wearing on behalf of overall leader Tadej Pogacar, but the victory means he will wear it on Sunday by rights as he moved to the top of the points classification.
"I don't still understand what we did," said Milan, remarkably the first Italian stage winner since Vincenzo Nibali in 2019. "To come with some expectations, some dreams, but then to bring them home is two different things, but I was confident with the team.”
Jonathan Milan beats Wout van Aert to snatch first Tour de France stage win
Stage eight results
1) Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek), in 3:50:26
2) Wout Van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike)
3) Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
4) Pascal Ackermann (Israel Premier Tech)
5) Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Caps)
6) Tobias Lund Andresen (Picnic PostNL)
7) Bryan Coquard (Cofidis)
8) Alberto Dainese (Tudor Pro Cycling)
9) Vincenzo Albanese (EF Education-EasyPost)
10) Stian Fredheim (Uno X-Mobility), all at same time
How to watch the Tour de France
The 2025 Tour de France will be broadcast live on ITV4 in the UK, in what is the last year of free-to-air coverage of the race before it is exclusively shown on TNT Sports and Discovery+.
Viewers can also stream the race online via ITVX app and website, and subscribers can watch the action on the TNT Sports and Discovery+ apps.
Each stage will packaged into hourly highlights shows on ITV4, typically starting at around 7pm BST. The highlights can be streamed on ITVX with the website and app.
