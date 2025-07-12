Tour de France 2025 live: Stage 8 route and updates with sprinters set to battle in Laval
With Tadej Pogacar back in yellow, attention now turns to the fast men of the peloton
The 2025 Tour de France continues with a double-header of sprint stages - two more opportunities for the fast men in a Tour with very few of them.
They’ll have to hope that their legs have recovered from the exertions of a difficult, punchy few days in Normandy and Brittany, however, with Tadej Pogacar winning from a reduced sprint of elite climbers in Mur-de-Bretagne yesterday to take back the yellow jersey and add to his haul of 19 Tour stages and counting.
Today’s stage eight is a 172km run from Saint-Meen-le-Grand to Laval, in the Pays de la Loire region, and while it’s pretty flat all day there’s a late sting in the tail: a category-four climb with less than 20km left to race, and an uphill drag to the line that may kill off the hopes of some of the pure sprinters.
Follow all the action with our liveblog below:
Stage eight start time
Stage eight’s neutralised start is at 1.10pm local time (12.10pm), with the finish time expected to be around 5.15pm local time (4.15pm BST).
Key moments of stage eight
There’s also the matter of a categorised climb in the final 20km, the Cote de Nuille-sur-Vicoin, which at 3.8% for 900m is short but steep enough to punish the pure fast men and ensure they waste some energy ahead of the final.
Other than that it’s pretty much pan-flat, and with the sprinters’ teams no doubt controlling things all day, we may see no riders bother with a breakaway at all. Let’s hope they do, because it’ll be a long day otherwise.
Stage eight preview
Stage eight is one of just five friendly days for the fast men in this year’s route, a 174km ride from Saint-Meen-le-Grand in Brittany to Laval in the Pays de la Loire region.
And even this one has a spanner in the works in the form of an uphill drag to the line, the sort of finish Mark Cavendish would roundly object to.
It means that the likes of Tim Merlier, winner of stage three, may find themselves struggling to power past the more versatile sprinters.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of stage eight of the Tour de France!
After a punchy week in Normandy, the sprinters get their time to shine again today. But there’s a twist in the tale with an uphill drag to the line that may prove too much for the pure fast men... let’s find out!
