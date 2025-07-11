Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Tour de France 2025 live: Stage 7 route and updates with blockbuster Mur-de-Bretagne climb to decide stage

Could Mathieu van der Poel double up on stage victories here after winning on Mur-de-Bretagne in 2021?

Flo Clifford
Friday 11 July 2025 05:01 EDT
Comments
Final week of the 2025 Tour de France

The Tour de France continues with another hilly, punchy day of action, this time in Brittany, with a flatter first half of the day before the race will no doubt explode into life over the second half.

Today’s route is helmed by the infamous Mur-de-Bretagne, a brutal final uphill test which returns to the Tour de France route four years after Mathieu van der Poel won a stage up the iconic climb and took yellow in the process.

Will the flying Dutchman be able to repeat the trick and secure a second stage victory of the 2025 tour? The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider is already back in yellow by a one-second margin over defending champion Tadej Pogacar after getting in the breakaway yesterday, with the stage eventually won by Irishman Ben Healy. Van der Poel’s legs, then, might be suffering after that effort - but he’s got the gentler first part of this stage to recover before heading back onto familiar, winning terrain...

Follow all the action with our live blog below:

Recommended

Good morning

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of stage 7 of the Tour de France!

Can Mathieu van der Poel recreate his stunning win on this same stage in 2021? Let’s find out!

(AFP via Getty Images)
Flo Clifford11 July 2025 10:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in