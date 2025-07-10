Tour de France 2025 LIVE: Stage 6 route and updates with Pogacar and Van der Poel contenders on punchy day in Normandy
Hills back on the menu in tough day packed with 3,500m of elevation gain
There’s no rest for the wicked on stage six of the Tour de France, a 201km run from Bayeux to Vire Normandie littered with punchy climbs.
Six categorised climbs - five cat-threes and a final cat-four - alongside plenty more unofficial lumps in the road account for 3,500m of climbing. Any numbers of riders could capitalise on the difficult terrain, while many others are set for a bruising and unpleasant day out as they wait for the next sprint day.
This one looks ideal for a breakaway, but we said that about stage four - a stage with a similarly hilly, punchy finish - and it was the general classification riders instead who contested that won, with Tadej Pogacar coming out on top.
The Slovenian moved into the overall lead yesterday as Remco Evenepoel won stage five’s time trial, and with his 100th win coming in the world champion’s rainbow stripes, could Pogacar be looking at taking his 101st in yellow today?
How to watch the Tour de France
The 2025 Tour de France will be broadcast live on ITV4 in the UK, in what is the last year of free-to-air coverage of the race before it is exclusively shown on TNT Sports and Discovery+.
Viewers can also stream the race online via ITVX app and website, and subscribers can watch the action on the TNT Sports and Discovery+ apps.
Each stage will packaged into hourly highlights shows on ITV4, typically starting at around 7pm BST. The highlights can be streamed on ITVX with the website and app.
Stage six stage time
An earlier start for this one: the neutralised start will be at 12.35pm local time, 11.35am BST, with the finish expected at 5.15pm local time (4.15pm BST).
Stage six
The Tour de France continues with another rugged day out on stage six, this time a 201km run from Bayeux to Vire Normandie crossing varied and bumpy Norman terrain.
One of just two stages in this year’s route over 200km long, it’s set to be an exhausting day in the saddle, with six categorised climbs - five cat-threes and a final cat-four - alongside plenty more unofficial lumps in the road.
Today’s route is more difficult than stage four, which featured a similar final 50km, so the GC men may be content to sit further back and let the puncheurs battle it out for the victory.
But those who struggled in Wednesday’s time trial may feel the need to claw back some time, too. In short, once again, it could be anyone’s game, with the 700m, 10% gradient uphill drag to the line suiting the more explosive climbers in the bunch.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of stage six of the Tour de France!
Got your breath back after yesterday’s thrilling finale to the time trial?
Well, we go again, on an up-and-down day packed with climbing, which new race leader Tadej Pogacar may well have his eyes on...
