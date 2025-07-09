Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Tour de France 2025 LIVE: Stage 5 route and updates as yellow jersey contenders chase time trial glory

Olympic time-trial champion Remco Evenepoel is the favourite on a course that has potential to further shake up the GC

Flo Clifford
Wednesday 09 July 2025 06:01 EDT
Comments
Final week of the 2025 Tour de France

The battle for the yellow jersey ignited yesterday as Tadej Pogacar won a thrilling sprint finish in Rouen, moving level on time with race leader Mathieu van der Poel in the process.

Today’s time trial is likely to really kick off the general classification battle. Olympic time-trial (and road race) champion Remco Evenepoel is the big favourite to win on a largely flat course ideally suited to specialists like him, while an intriguing battle is once again shaping up between Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard, who sits eight seconds off the defending champion in the overall standings.

All three should be among the best performers on the loop in and around Caen, although with the departure on stage one of Ineos Grenadiers’ Filippo Ganna, there are fewer obstacles in Evenepoel’s way from an important victory - and with it, the yellow jersey.

Follow all of the latest from Stage 5 with our live blog below:

Recommended

Stage five route map and profile

Tour de France – stage 5 map
Tour de France – stage 5 map (letour)
Tour de France – stage 5 profile
Tour de France – stage 5 profile (letour)
Flo Clifford9 July 2025 11:03

Good morning

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of stage five of the Tour de France!

We’re against the clock today as the riders tackle 33km starting and finishing in Caen.

It’s flat, fast, and ideal for the Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel... could he haul back his 58-second time defict and take yellow today?

Flo Clifford9 July 2025 11:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in