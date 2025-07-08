Tour de France 2025 LIVE: Stage 4 route and updates as Mathieu van der Poel eyes second stage win
Stage two winner Mathieu van der Poel is the form pick but anyone could be in with a shout of glory in Normandy today
The Tour de France continues with another hilly, punchy day in the saddle, with five categorised climbs littering the final 50km and plenty more up-and-down action before then.
Yesterday saw Tim Merlier open his account with victory in a chaotic, crash-marred sprint finish, with one of his main rivals - stage one winner and green jersey wearer Jasper Philipsen - forced into an early exit from the race as he came down in a heavy crash during the day’s intermediate sprint.
It’s been a nervy start to the Tour and that’s unlikely to come to an end today, with the potential for splits in cross-winds meaning it’ll be a bunfight all day for the general classification contenders to stay out of trouble; while the spiky nature of today’s course means it could be anyone’s game and there will no doubt be an almighty fight for the breakaway.
Follow all of the latest from Stage 4 with our live blog below:
Stage four start time
Stage four is set to begin at 1.15pm local time, 12.15pm BST, and finish at 5.20pm local time (4.20pm BST).
How to watch the Tour de France
The 2025 Tour de France will be broadcast live on ITV4 in the UK, in what is the last year of free-to-air coverage of the race before it is exclusively shown on TNT Sports and Discovery+.
Viewers can also stream the race online via ITVX app and website, and subscribers can watch the action on the TNT Sports and Discovery+ apps.
Each stage will packaged into hourly highlights shows on ITV4, typically starting at around 7pm BST. The highlights can be streamed on ITVX with the website and app.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of stage 4 of the Tour de France!
Today is set to be a cracker, with dozens of riders in with a shot at victory on a punchy parcours through Normandy - and the threat of crosswinds and splits means the GC riders will be on high alert too. Don’t go anywhere!
