Tour de France 2025 LIVE: Stage 4 route and updates as Mathieu van der Poel eyes second stage win

Final week of the 2025 Tour de France

The Tour de France continues with another hilly, punchy day in the saddle, with five categorised climbs littering the final 50km and plenty more up-and-down action before then.

Yesterday saw Tim Merlier open his account with victory in a chaotic, crash-marred sprint finish, with one of his main rivals - stage one winner and green jersey wearer Jasper Philipsen - forced into an early exit from the race as he came down in a heavy crash during the day’s intermediate sprint.

It’s been a nervy start to the Tour and that’s unlikely to come to an end today, with the potential for splits in cross-winds meaning it’ll be a bunfight all day for the general classification contenders to stay out of trouble; while the spiky nature of today’s course means it could be anyone’s game and there will no doubt be an almighty fight for the breakaway.

Follow all of the latest from Stage 4 with our live blog below: