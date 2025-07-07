Tour de France live: Stage 3 start time and route as sprinters set to battle in Dunkirk

Final week of the 2025 Tour de France

The Tour de France rolls on with a third successive stage in the far north of the country with the sprinters set to do battle on a flat route to Dunkirk.

There has been chaos aplenty through the opening two stages of this year’s Tour, and Alpecin-Deceuninck have thrived amidst the carnage, the Belgian team two wins from two with Mathieu van der Poel taking the yellow jersey off the back of teammate Jasper Philipsen with his victory in Boulogne-sur-Mer yesterday. With the Dutchman and others providing such leadout strength, Philipsen will be the hot favourite to continue the winning streak today - though after missing the split in the crosswinds on Stage 1, fast-men like Jonathan Milan and Tim Merlier will be keen to hit back.

The 178.3km route from Valenciennes is pretty close to pan-flat, just a single categorised climb 40km from the finish unlikely to cause much disruption. It could, however, still be a tough day, with heavy rain falling at the start this morning and a strong headwind to be contended with on the run-in towards the port city near the Belgian border.

Follow all of the latest from Stage 3 with our live blog below: