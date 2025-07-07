Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Live

Tour de France live: Stage 3 start time and route as sprinters set to battle in Dunkirk

Anticipated headwinds and rain could make this a gruelling day for the peloton

Callum Rice-Coates
Monday 07 July 2025 06:40 EDT
Final week of the 2025 Tour de France

The Tour de France rolls on with a third successive stage in the far north of the country with the sprinters set to do battle on a flat route to Dunkirk.

There has been chaos aplenty through the opening two stages of this year’s Tour, and Alpecin-Deceuninck have thrived amidst the carnage, the Belgian team two wins from two with Mathieu van der Poel taking the yellow jersey off the back of teammate Jasper Philipsen with his victory in Boulogne-sur-Mer yesterday. With the Dutchman and others providing such leadout strength, Philipsen will be the hot favourite to continue the winning streak today - though after missing the split in the crosswinds on Stage 1, fast-men like Jonathan Milan and Tim Merlier will be keen to hit back.

The 178.3km route from Valenciennes is pretty close to pan-flat, just a single categorised climb 40km from the finish unlikely to cause much disruption. It could, however, still be a tough day, with heavy rain falling at the start this morning and a strong headwind to be contended with on the run-in towards the port city near the Belgian border.

Follow all of the latest from Stage 3 with our live blog below:

Stage 3 preview

Stage three of the Tour de France is a reprieve for the pure sprinters after Sunday’s lumpy, constantly up-and-down parcours.

Staying in the north of France, stage three is a 178km run from Valenciennes to Dunkerque, with the finish line near the Calais coast. It’s a largely flat day in the saddle but for the return of the category-four climb of Mont Cassel, so important to the Tour’s organisers that they’ve included it twice, on both stage one and three.

It’s the only categorised ascent of the day, 2.3km at an average gradient of 3.8%, but coming within the final 30km of the stage it could yet cause problems for the less climbing-inclined members of the bunch.

After Mont Cassel the road flattens out again for the run-in to Dunkerque, but if the climb doesn’t shake things up, the possibility of crosswinds on the flat, exposed roads certainly will.

Any echelons that form will present a nightmare for the GC teams, who will need to be switched on all day to prevent their protected riders being caught out on the wrong side of a split, and if the wind is blowing that will radically alter the entire dynamic of the stage: expect plenty of jangling nerves in the bunch and a huge fight for positioning.

Callum Rice-Coates7 July 2025 11:43

Start time

Stage three is set to start around 1.10pm local time (12.10pm BST) and finish at 5.20pm local time (4.20pm BST).

Callum Rice-Coates7 July 2025 11:24

Stage 2 report

If you missed yesterday’s long and dramatic stage, read our report to get up to speed:

Van der Poel emerges victorious ahead of Pogacar in Tour de France stage 2

Van der Poel pipped the three-time Tour champion in a sprint finish
Callum Rice-Coates7 July 2025 11:04

Tour de France Stage 3

After two days of carnage and chaos on the roads of northern France, the Tour peloton might be hoping for slightly calmer proceedings as they negotiate a 178.3km route from Valenciennes to Dunkirk. It’s been a perfect start for Alpecin-Deceuninck with Mathieu van der Poel securing victory yesterday to take the yellow jersey from teammate Jasper Philipsen - and the Belgian sprinter will again be among the favourites today with a fast finish expected in the Channel port city.

The forecast is, however, a little iffy - could rain and headwinds yet create more unpredictable racing?

Mathieu van der Poel is in yellow after victory on Stage 2
Mathieu van der Poel is in yellow after victory on Stage 2 (AFP via Getty Images)
Harry Latham-Coyle7 July 2025 08:51

