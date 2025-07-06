Final week of the 2025 Tour de France

A chaotic, frantic and thrilling opening stage of the Tour de France has set the table for a captivating three weeks and the racing could again be high-octane on Stage 2.

As many foresaw, Jasper Philipsen sprinted to victory to take the yellow jersey in Lille - but there was little straightforward about the journey back to the city as the crashes came, the crosswinds blew and significant time was lost by a couple of general classification contenders before their race had even really begun. For Remco Evenepoel, Primoz Roglic and others, the deficit to Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard is already nearly 40 seconds – and the uber-attacking defending champion may like the look of this parcours, too.

Stage 2 is a 209.1km run through France’s extreme north from Lauwin-Planque to Boulogne-sur-Mer, a town familiar to plenty of Channel hoppers. There should be just enough lumps and bumps in the final few kilometres to dislodge the peloton’s pure fast-men, making this the sort of day that Mathieu van der Poel might be targeting.

Follow all of the latest from Stage 2 with our live blog below: