Tour de France 2025 live: Stage 2 start time and route as classics specialists eye Jasper Philipsen’s yellow jersey
After a fast and furious opening day at the Tour de France, more twists and turns could well be in store on the road to Boulogne-sur-Mer
A chaotic, frantic and thrilling opening stage of the Tour de France has set the table for a captivating three weeks and the racing could again be high-octane on Stage 2.
As many foresaw, Jasper Philipsen sprinted to victory to take the yellow jersey in Lille - but there was little straightforward about the journey back to the city as the crashes came, the crosswinds blew and significant time was lost by a couple of general classification contenders before their race had even really begun. For Remco Evenepoel, Primoz Roglic and others, the deficit to Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard is already nearly 40 seconds – and the uber-attacking defending champion may like the look of this parcours, too.
Stage 2 is a 209.1km run through France’s extreme north from Lauwin-Planque to Boulogne-sur-Mer, a town familiar to plenty of Channel hoppers. There should be just enough lumps and bumps in the final few kilometres to dislodge the peloton’s pure fast-men, making this the sort of day that Mathieu van der Poel might be targeting.
Follow all of the latest from Stage 2 with our live blog below:
Wet Wet Wet
177km to go: The spectators are enjoying themselves, despite the glum conditions...
Oliveira falls behind
187km to go: Movistar’s Nelson Oliveira gets a flat tire and falls around a minute behind the peloton. He ups the speed in an attempt to rejoin the group.
Settling in
190km: Not much to report at present. The peloton appear to be settling in for a long and not particularly pleasant ride in the wind and rain. The breakaway group are around 2 minutes and 30 seconds ahead, but not gaining much more ground.
Breakaway gaining ground
200km to go: That group of four riders are now 2 minutes ahead of the peloton, who are keeping a steady pace. A long, long way to go in this one. Getting things right tactically will be crucial.
Small breakaway group
204km to go: A group of four riders - Bruno Armirail, Yevgeniy Fedorov, Brent Van Moer and Andreas Leknessund - have broken away from the peloton. They have a 50 second lead.
Abrahamsen with an early attack!
209km to go: No time wasted from Jonas Abrahamsen, who immediately attempts to sprint away from the pack. He doesn’t get very far, though. The weather is dismal in Flanders, wet and windy, so that could pose some problems.
Philipsen to "wear yellow with pride" on stage 2
Jasper Philipsen, speaking to Eurosport: “I slept ok - it was a nice day. Everyone was pretty high after the win but today is a new day, with the wind and rain. I’ll wear the yellow with pride.
“We try to be up there and try to keep the lead within the team. Hopefully it can be a good day again but we have to be focused. We try to take responsibility and be there in the final - hope we have the legs.”
We're off!
It’s grey and overcast but the riders are underway - with a neutralised start - for a long and testing stage!
