Tour de France 2025 live: Grand Depart start time and stage 1 route as sprinters set for battle on streets of Lille
Who will take the first yellow jersey of the Tour as three weeks of racing kick off in France?
A star-studded peloton are set for a three-week battle royale over lumps, bumps and mountains as the Tour de France gets underway.
This year’s Grand Depart is held in Lille in northern France with stage one beginning and ending in the city near the border with Belgium. It is territory with which plenty of the riders will be familiar from Paris-Roubaix, though the cobbles to be negotiated today are nothing like as punishing, with a fast and furious sprint finish anticipated. For riders like Jasper Philipsen, Tim Merlier and Jonathan Milan, this will be a golden opportunity to take the first yellow jersey.
But could there be a surprise in store? Defending champion Tadej Pogacar has redefined many of the sport’s traditional parameters and could yet launch a surprise bid for victory here, even on flat terrain – with fellow general classification giants Jonas Vingegaard, Primoz Roglic and Remco Evenepoel for company, a thrilling three weeks could well be in store...
Follow all of the latest from the opening stage of the Tour with our live blog below:
Stage 1 route
Lille hosts both the start and finish of today’s stage one, which avoids the cobbled sectors of Paris-Roubaix throughout this region - no doubt to the relief of the majority of the peloton.
Three category-four climbs mean the fight for the King of the Mountains jersey also begins today, and the profile of the race suits a doomed breakaway getting some airtime for their jersey sponsors and nabbing some minor points in the polka-dot classification.
But it’s highly unlikely the sprinters’ teams will pass up the opportunity to take yellow on the opening stage of the Tour, for the first time since Alexander Kristoff won in 2020. So expect any escapees to be reeled in well in advance of the wind-up to the flat finish in the city itself, and the likes of Alpecin-Deceuninck, Lidl-Trek, and Soudal Quick-Step to control proceedings in preparation for the battle to the line.
How to watch the Tour de France 2025
The 2025 Tour de France will be broadcast live on ITV4 in the UK, in what is the last year of free-to-air coverage of the race before it is exclusively shown on TNT Sports and Discovery+.
Viewers can also stream the race online via ITVX app and website, and subscribers can watch the action on the TNT Sports and Discovery+ apps.
Highlights
Each stage will packaged into hourly highlights shows on ITV4, typically starting at around 7pm BST. The highlights can be streamed on ITVX with the website and app.
The Tour loves an anniversary and you may notice tributes to Bernard Hinault sprinkled through the route, 40 years after his fifth and final yellow jersey in 1985, a nice touch even if it serves to underline the long, long French wait for another home winner. You can bet Hinault would not have predicted Slovenia would be the dominant nation in the Alps and Pyrenees 40 years on, not least because it didn’t yet exist.
Tadej Pogacar and his fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic make up two of the “big four”, along with Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel and the Dane Jonas Vingegaard, who all start the Tour de France for the second year in a row. Last year’s mouthwatering four-way contest was scuppered by a crash in the opening week, which killed off Roglic’s challenge and harmed Evenepoel’s, and much of the talk among them this week has been simply of survival.
This year’s Tour de France is a real ‘Tour of France’, taking place entirely within French borders for the first time since 2020.
It’s also one of the most brutal routes in recent history, featuring a real ‘Who’s Who’ of the Tour’s most fearsome, infamous climbs: Mont Ventoux, Hautacam, Superbagneres, and one stage features the trifecta of hors-categorie ascents the Col de la Madeleine, Col du Glandon, and Col de la Loze, the highest point of this year’s race (Souvenir Henri Desgrange, named after the Tour’s intrepid founder).
There are pitfalls throughout the route for any yellow jersey hopefuls to avoid, with crosswinds threatening to wreak havoc in a tricky, punchy opening week in the north of France, before the real mountains begin almost halfway through the race.
The 2025 Tour de France is nearly upon us, and history is on the line as Tadej Pogacar bids to become only the sixth rider ever to win four yellow jerseys.
This year’s race is the 112th edition of the Tour. It begins with the Grand Depart in Lille, Normandy before finishing in Paris on 27 July with a twist: a hilly circuit around Montmartre. To get there, riders will take on 21 stages all within France including two time-trials and five summit finishes, with a testing route through the Pyrenees before a brutal finale in the Alps featuring Mont Ventoux and the Col de la Loze, the highest point in the race.
Lawrence Ostlere has put together a handy guide of every stage in this year’s race:
Tour de France 2025
The 2025 Tour de France will be the 112th edition of the race, as Tadej Pogacar aims to defend the yellow jersey and win the fourth Tour of his career.
The route begins in Lille, Normandy before making a clockwise route around France, via the Pyrenees and then the Alps, before the finale in Paris. The race will return to its roots with all 21 stages taking place in its homeland, the first exclusively French Tour for five years.
This will be the last year that the famous race is shown live on free-to-air TV in the UK, for the forseeable future, after TNT Sports bought exclusive rights.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Tour de France 2025 Grand Depart!
Stage 1 is a battle for the sprinters in Lille with not just a stage win up for grabs but the chance to sport the yellow jersey, the first time the fast men will contest the win since 2020.
