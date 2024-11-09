Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sir Mark Cavendish has announced Sunday’s Singapore Criterium will be the final race of his professional cycling career.

Cavendish, 39, who received his knighthood last month, finished this season with a record-breaking 35th career Tour stage win in what he said would “likely” be his last race.

But after receiving his knighthood from the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle on October 2, he said “it will be really nice to race as a Knight Commander”.

An image posted on his Instagram site carried the words: “My racing career… completed it.”

Cavendish wrote alongside the image: “Sunday will be the final race of my professional cycling career.

“I am lucky enough to have done what I love for almost 20 years and I can now say that I have achieved everything that I can on the bike.

“Cycling has given me so much and I love the sport, I’ve always wanted to make a difference in it and now I am ready to see what the next chapter has in store for me.

“Thank you, everyone, for all the support, always. Cav.”

Cavendish, who has not competed since breaking the Tour de France stage wins record with his 35th victory in July, has registered 165 career victories on the road, including the 2011 world title, stages of all three Grand Tours, and Milan-San Remo in 2009.

He also secured a silver medal in the omnium at the 2016 Olympics and Commonwealth Scratch gold in 2006 representing the Isle of Man, and is a three-time Madison world champion on the track.