Great Britain’s Katy Marchant needed hospital treatment after a horrific crash at the UCI Track Champions League in London prompted organisers to suspend the event.

Olympic champion Marchant suffered a broken forearm after colliding with Germany’s Alessa-Catrione Propster in the first round of the keirin. Both riders were catapulted into the audience at the top of the banking and several spectators were also injured in the incident.

British Cycling said in a statement: “We can confirm that two riders and four spectators received medical treatment following an incident during tonight’s UCI Track Champions League event at Lee Valley VeloPark in London.

“The incident took place during the women’s keirin race. The event medics responded immediately, with one rider transferred to the hospital.

“WBD Sports, British Cycling, Lee Valley VeloPark and the Union Cycliste Internationale unanimously decided to suspend all further racing for the evening and want to extend their best wishes for a speedy recovery to both riders and all affected spectators.

“We also wish to thank the medical staff for their prompt response and ongoing support.

“We are working closely with all parties to review the incident before taking appropriate action. No further comments will be made at this time.”

open image in gallery Marchant won team sprint gold alongside Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane at the Paris Olympics (David Davies/PA) ( PA Wire )

At the final round of the Track Champions League, Marchant was carried out of the velodrome and taken to hospital after receiving treatment at the scene for half-an-hour.

Marchant won team sprint gold alongside Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane at the Paris Olympics over the summer and the same trio won gold again in the same event at the world championships in Denmark in October.