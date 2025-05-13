Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Giro d’Italia LIVE: Mads Pedersen eyes hat-trick of sprint victories on flat stage four

Sprinters set to do battle on pan-flat stage four as Mads Pedersen eyes first win in the pink jersey

Flo Clifford
Tuesday 13 May 2025 06:29 EDT
It's another day for the sprinters - will it be another win for Mads Pedersen?
It's another day for the sprinters - will it be another win for Mads Pedersen? (EPA)

After three days in neighbouring Albania the Giro d’Italia has crossed the Adriatic Sea for the first stage on home soil.

The peloton had the first of three rest days on Monday so will be raring to go at the start line in Alberobello, which kicks off an almost entirely flat 189km to Lecce.

It’s the first real chance for the pure sprinters in the bunch after two hilly, punchy stages in Albania and Saturday’s time trial. Lidl-Trek’s Mads Pedersen looks to be the one to beat, with two sprint victories already, and the Dane will be itching to secure a hat-trick and - most importantly - a first win in the race leaders’ pink jersey.

But his rival Wout van Aert may have something to say about that, as will his teammate Olav Kooij and another young starlet in 21-year-old French sprinter Paul Magnier.

Follow all the action with The Independent’s live blog:

Stage four route

A sprinter’s paradise today: just the one categorised climb, a cat 4 at Putignano inside the first 20km, followed by another 170km of jostling for position and an inevitably nervy run-in to Lecce.

Into the closing stages: the peloton will tackle a 12km loop of Lecce with one passage of the finish line, with one final proper corner just before the flamme rouge, before heading onto a 300m, eight-metre-wide finishing straight.

The battle for positioning into that last corner will be the key moment to watch; anyone who slips down the bunch will be out of contention.

Giro d'Italia stage four preview: Sprinters set to do battle on 189km route to Lecce

Mads Pedersen has the chance to go three from three in sprint stage victories today
Flo Clifford13 May 2025 11:31

Good morning

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of stage four of the Giro d’Italia!

Following yesterday’s early rest day the action resumes today for the first stage on Italian soil, 189km from Alberobello to Lecce.

Flo Clifford13 May 2025 11:24

