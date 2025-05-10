Mads Pedersen is in the leader's jersey after stage one ( Reuters )

The Giro d’Italia continues today with the first of two individual time trials, a short and largely flat 13.7km run through Tirana which will provide an early battleground for the GC favourites Primoz Roglic and Juan Ayuso.

Mads Pedersen was the winner on Friday’s opening stage, pulling on the famous maglia rosa, but the Dane may find his stint in the overall lead is short as both the time-trial specialists and GC contenders hunt a stage win of their own.

Today’s stage will be of critical importance to those who slipped down the pecking order yesterday as they look to pull back time, while Roglic and Ayuso can build on their early advantage with a strong result in the Albanian capital. Wout van Aert is among the favourites today and look out for Ineos Grenadiers’ Josh Tarling, a time-trial specialist who will fancy the stage win here.

Follow all the action from stage two of the 2025 Giro d’Italia below.