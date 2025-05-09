Giro d’Italia LIVE: Stage one set for fierce fight to claim maglia rosa as race begins in Albania
Wout van Aert, Tom Pidcock and Mads Pedersen among the favourites on a hilly opening day to the year’s first Grand Tour
The Giro d’Italia begins in Albania today, kicking off three weeks of racing with one of cycling’s most iconic and prestigious trophies up for grabs at the finish line in Rome.
This year’s edition is one of the most open in years, with only one of cycling’s ‘Big Four’ in action: 2023 champion Primoz Roglic.
Jonas Vingegaard, defending champion Tadej Pogacar, and Remco Evenepoel have all skipped the year’s first Grand Tour to focus on the Tour de France in July, opening the door to a raft of contenders including four other former Giro winners and Pogacar’s teammate, young gun Juan Ayuso, who has leadership at a Grand Tour for the first time.
The opening stage, a 160km run from the port town of Durres to the Albanian capital Tirana, is unlikely to be a battleground for the title contenders, however. The sprinters may be eyeing up the finish but it’s the likes of all-rounders Wout van Aert and Tom Pidcock who are the favourites to get over the punchy hills and have enough left in the legs to fight for the maglia rosa at the end of the day.
Stage one preview: Tom Pidcock and Wout van Aert hunt win on 160km route to Tirana
The 2025 Giro d’Italia begins in the Albanian port city of Durres, before heading south and wrapping around to the finish in the heart of the capital city, Tirana.
It is a hilly opening day with a category two climb (13km, 5.1 per cent) halfway through the 160km route, and a loop that twice takes on the category-three Surrel climb before a fast descent to the finish.
On the surface it looks like a day for one of the puncheurs in the pack, like Wout van Aert or Tom Pidcock, even if the Yorkshireman has said victory on the opening day is “unlikely”. But there are two intermediate sprints shortly before the first climb which will lure the fastest riders to the front, and if their teammates can drag them over the tough Gracen climb then the sprinters will be the ones to beat come the finish in Tirana. Watch out for the 2019 world champion Mads Pedersen, who has the legs to clear the climb and out-sprint the rest in a shootout to the line.
Giro d’Italia stage one preview: Map and profile of 160km route from Durres to Tirana
Good morning
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Giro d’Italia!
Grand Tour racing kicks off this season in Durres, Albania, with a hilly 160km stage perfect for puncheurs - if the sprinters don’t have a say in the matter. It should be a interesting start to one of the most open Grand Tours in recent years.
We’ll have all the build-up and action from today’s stage, so follow along here.
