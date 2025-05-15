Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2025 Giro d’Italia continues with stage six, the longest stage of this year’s edition at 226km - 75km more than Wednesday’s rather trim stage five.

That was won by the pink jersey of Mads Pedersen, who underlined his seriously impressive form by securing a hat-trick of victories and winning his first in the leader’s maglia rosa.

Unfortunately for his rivals today could be another one for the Dane, who won in today’s finish town of Naples in the 2023 edition.

There’s a very hilly start to proceedings with an unmarked climb of the the Valico di Monte Romito in the start town of Potenza, and from there it’s up and down for much of the day, but the course profile levels off with 60km to go and this should be the finale to a trilogy of stages for the fast men this week. For those bored of them, good news - Friday’s stage seven has been earmarked by many as the day the fight for the maglia rosa really begins.

Thursday first, though: the first categorised climb of the day is 40km in, and it’s a long, 19.9km category 2 climb - the longest of the race so far - to Valco di Monte Carruozzo, hitting highs of 11%. From there the sprinters can recover over a largely rolling 50km before a category 3 ascent to Monteforte Irpino with 83km remaining.

Then it’s time for the bedraggled sprinters to restore order and get back to the front before a fourth finish in Naples in as many years. There’s a false flat on a twisting pavé road until the 2km to go mark, when the route levels off and the riders head onto a wide, flat 900m finishing straight.

In theory the early climbs should suit a breakaway, but few teams have bothered with those so far in the race and it’s safe to assume that even if anyone does get up the road the sprinters’ teams will keep them on a tight leash. Lidl-Trek have produced some masterful team performances to control the race so far and are likely to do the same today to keep Pedersen in pink for as long as possible, although the Dane may find himself out-sprinted by the fastest of his rivals on today’s more sprinter-friendly finale.

Route map and profile

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage six map ( giroditalia.it )

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage six profile ( giroditalia.it )

Start time

Earlier start time than usual today: live coverage begins at 10.15am BST, with the race set to start at around 10.50am and conclude by 4.30pm.

Prediction

The likes of Olav Kooij (second on stage four), Kaden Groves and Sam Bennett were distanced on the climbs yesterday but should be back at the business end of proceedings today as the pure sprinters look to make their mark. Kooij’s Visma-Lease a Bike leadout train hasn’t exactly been firing on all cylinders but the young Dutchman can manueuvre himself into position even without them and is probably the fastest of the bunch, with a second place already to his name this week. Let’s go with Olav Kooij, although watch out too for compatriot and stage four winner Casper van Uden, who was majestic on Tuesday.