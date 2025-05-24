Giro d’Italia Stage 14 preview: Race visits neighbouring Slovenia with late climbs set to test sprinters
The Giro d’Italia visits its third host country of 2025 with a likely sprint finish in Nova Gorica
Stage 14 of the 2025 Giro d’Italia provides one of the few remaining chances for the fast men of the bunch before a mountainous final week.
It’s on the longer side for this year’s race, at 195km from Treviso to Nova Gorica in neighbouring Slovenia. Rolling through the Veneto valleys, the route then diverts into Slovenia for the first time with around 140km of racing done, with one full lap of a late circuit taking the riders back to the finish line in Nova Gorica.
It’s almost the reversal of stage 12, which was hilly in the first half before pan-flat in the second. Stage 14’s profile is basically horizontal until around 50km to go, at which point the terrain rolls over three category four climbs in quick succession, along with another couple of uncategorise ramps.
That climbing - one time up the Goniace/San Martino climb, two ascents of the Saver - takes place in the homeland of race favourite Primoz Roglic - could he be tempted to put in a late dig for a stage victory on home roads?
It seems unlikely, with the roads flattening out in the final kilometres but plenty of urban furniture keeping the riders on their toes as they approach what will presumably be a bunch sprint.
Route map and profile
Start time
Stage 14 starts at 12.45pm local time (11.45am BST) and is set to finish at 5.15pm local time (4.15pm BST).
Prediction
After the Visma-Lease a Bike masterclass on stage 12 into Viadana it feels hard to bet against Olav Kooij. The young Dutchman took his second career Giro stage win then, helped by an incredible turn of pace by lead-out man Wout van Aert, to take his career tally to 40.
On paper and now in reality he’s the fastest man in this race, so it’ll be a case of positioning to get him ready for the sprint, and with confidence high in the Visma camp it seems all the elements are there for another stage win.
Casper van Uden also impressed on stage 12, taking second after a long lead-out, while stage six winner Kaden Groves should be a threat in the final again too.
