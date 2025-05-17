The riders stay in the Apennines for another hilly day ( AFP/Getty )

The 2025 Giro d’Italia continues with another hilly day in the Apennines, but after yesterday’s shakeup of the general classification standings, today should provide a chance for an enterprising breakaway to secure a long-awaited win.

Stage eight sets the tone for the majority of this Giro’s mountain stages, with its toughest climb slap bang in the middle of the day.

There’s 3,800m of vertical gain in total - more than stage seven, but more spread out, with several uncategorised rises as well as four categorised climbs.

Juan Ayuso took the honours on stage seven, from Castel di Sangro to the first summit finish of this year’s race at Tagliacozzo, finishing four seconds ahead of his premier rival Primoz Roglic. But it wasn’t enough to stop the Slovenian from moving into the race lead, taking over from Mads Pedersen, with the battle lines drawn for this year’s maglia rosa in Rome.

Follow all the action with The Independent’s liveblog here: