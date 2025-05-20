Giro d’Italia 2025 LIVE: Stage 10 updates, route and results as Brit Josh Tarling targets second stage win
The second of the Giro’s two time trials is another one for the specialists with a longer, largely flat course - so can Josh Tarling double up on stage wins?
The 2025 Giro d’Italia continues with the second of two time trials, this time a 28.6km run from Lucca to Pisa, finishing by the iconic Leaning Tower.
The stakes are considerably higher with this one, though, coming just one stage after the Tuscan gravel wrought havoc on the chances of many GC contenders. The standings reshuffled on Sunday’s sterrato stage to Siena, with Primoz Roglic crashing with 51km to go and struggling to get back into the front group before a puncture later on compounded his misery. The pre-race favourite is now down to 10th, more than two minutes behind new pink jersey Isaac del Toro.
The Slovenian race favourite will have the chance to claw back time today, while British rider Josh Tarling will be hoping to secure the time-trial double after winning stage two’s contre-la-montre in Albania.
Follow all the action with The Independent’s live blog below:
