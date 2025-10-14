Stuart Broad claims Australia have ‘worst’ team in 15 years ahead of the Ashes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stuart Broad claims England will face the “worst” Australia team since 2010 in the upcoming Ashes.

Broad has helped crank up the “war of words” before the first Test in Perth on November 21 in response to former Australia opener David Warner predicting a 4-0 victory for the hosts.

Broad told the BBC’s For the Love of Cricket podcast: “You wouldn’t be outlandish in thinking – it’s actually not an opinion, it’s a fact – it’s probably the worst Australian team since 2010 when England last won, and it’s the best English team since 2010.

“So those things match up to the fact it’s going to be a brilliant Ashes series.”

Broad retired as a player after the 2023 Ashes series in England when Australia kept hold of the urn after the series ended 2-2.

He was a member of the England squad when they last triumphed in Australia in 2010-2011, winning 3-1 under captain Andrew Strauss to retain the urn.

“It’s very, very difficult to win in Australia as an England side, or any side – it just is,” Broad said.

“Australia have to be massive favourites. The question really was ‘which team’s under the most pressure?’ Well, Australia are under the most pressure because they’re expected to win. They’re brilliant at home.

“But they’ve got question marks over their team and question marks over captain (Pat Cummins).”

Cummins, sidelined since July due to lumbar bone stress in his back, has said he is “less likely than likely” to play in the opening Test.

Broad added: “Australia have been so consistent for a long period of time that you just knew who was going to open the batting, who was going to bat where, what bowlers there were – and they don’t have that.

“I don’t think anyone could argue that it’s their weakest team since 2010… it’s just a fact.”