James Rew century leads Somerset to win over Essex

James Rew made a century to help Somerset beat Essex by three wickets at Taunton and secure their first Rothesay County Championship Division One win of the new season.

Somerset had resumed on 216 for six, still requiring what looked an unlikely 105 runs.

Rew, though, moved on from his 65 overnight to reach 116 and push the hosts side past 300 before he was trapped lbw by Simon Harmer (four for 120).

Craig Overton, who put on 133 with Rew, finished unbeaten on 53 as he guided Somerset to their target ahead of lunch at 325 for seven, picking up 19 points as Essex slipped to a first defeat in their four Championship matches.

Following the early finish, Essex director of cricket Chris Silverwood confirmed Jordan Cox was set for a scan on a side injury, which could dash his hopes of a playing in England’s Test match against Zimbabwe at the end of the month.

Cox – who missed out on a debut in New Zealand before Christmas after breaking his thumb in the nets – had been forced to retire hurt immediately after scoring a century during the second innings on Sunday.

“We will have it scanned tomorrow, having given time for the edema (swelling) and bruising to settle down. I think we all heard the moment it happened when he gave a cry after playing a shot,” Silverwood said.

“It is too early to say how serious it is. We should know more tomorrow.

“Jordan doesn’t seem to have much luck when it comes to England call-ups, but his century here on a testing pitch showed just what a good player he is. His time will come.”