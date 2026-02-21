Harry Brook hopes Pakistan players will not be overlooked for The Hundred

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Brook believes it would be a “shame” if Pakistan players were overlooked by the four Indian-owned sides in The Hundred this year.

England’s white-ball captain has been one of the biggest poster boys of The Hundred and he is set to play for the newly-renamed Sunrisers Leeds this summer – but he announced he will not captain them.

The Headingley-based franchise was bought last year by Indian conglomerate Sun Group, which acquired 100 per cent in the team, with around £500m generated from ownership stakes in the eight sides.

But it has been reported that the 67 Pakistan players – 63 men and four women – in the auction on March 11 and 12 will be snubbed by half the franchises amid the country’s geopolitical tensions with India.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan led the outcry on X, insisting that ignoring players based solely on their nationality “should not be allowed to happen”, and Brook was seemingly in agreement with his fellow Yorkshireman.

Brook, who is set to earn around £500,000 from his deal in the 100-ball competition which runs from July 21 to August 16 this year, said: “Pakistan have been a great cricket nation for many years.

“I think there’s about 50 or 60 plyers in the auction and it would be a shame to not see some of them in there. There’s some amazing cricketers and they bring some great crowds as well.

“It would be a shame to not see some of the Pakistan players in there and make this tournament and competition even better.”

Manchester Super Giants, Southern Brave and MI London are the other teams with connections to the Indian Premier League, which has had a blanket ban on Pakistan players since 2009.

The England and Wales Cricket Board insisted this week that the tournament “welcomes men’s and women’s players from all over the world and we would expect the eight teams to reflect that”.

Brook, gearing up for England’s T20 World Cup clash against tournament co-hosts Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Sunday, was handed his first senior taste of captaincy in The Hundred two years ago.

Then named Northern Superchargers, Brook and head coach Andrew Flintoff led them to last year’s eliminator, where rain ruined their encounter against Trent Rockets, who got to the final by virtue of a better position in the group stage.

Flintoff has since stepped aside amid a pay dispute, while Brook, one of England’s busiest multi-format players, revealed he will not lead the side in a bid to manage a hectic workload this summer.

Brook added: “I have already said I am not going to captain this year. I am staying away from that stuff and will let the head coach (Daniel Vettori) and whoever is in charge control that.

“My main focus at the minute is to play the T20 World Cup.”