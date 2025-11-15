Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Boost for England as Mark Wood cleared of hamstring injury

There were fears that the 35-year-old had suffered a serious setback but England’s medical staff have delivered an optimistic prognosis.

Rory Dollard
Friday 14 November 2025 21:12 EST
England’s Mark Wood (Nick Potts/PA)
England’s Mark Wood (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

England bowler Mark Wood has been given a fitness boost after scans showed no injury to his left hamstring.

Wood experienced stiffness after bowling eight overs on the first day of warm-up action against England Lions on Thursday, his comeback appearance after almost nine months out.

There were fears that the 35-year-old had suffered a serious setback but England’s medical staff have delivered an optimistic prognosis.

Despite that the paceman is not expected to bowl on the final day of the game at Lilac Hill and it would still represent a significant gamble to select him for next week’s first Ashes Test at Optus Stadium.

A spokesperson for the England and Wales Cricket Board said: “Following precautionary scans on Friday, England fast bowler Mark Wood has been cleared of any concerns regarding his left hamstring.

“He is not expected to feature today – the third day of England’s warm-up match against the Lions XI at Lilac Hill Park, Perth. Wood will continue to train as planned in the build-up to the first Test in Perth.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in