England paceman Mark Wood set for four-month injury lay-off after knee surgery

Mark Wood is set to miss England’s marquee Test series against India this summer after undergoing knee surgery.

The 35-year-old Durham paceman has endured a long list of fitness problems over the course of his career and sustained his latest setback during last month’s miserable Champions Trophy campaign in Pakistan.

Freshly back on duty after a long lay-off with a stress injury in his elbow, he pulled up sore during his side’s defeat to Afghanistan.

He returned to the field after treatment to bowl another spell despite being in visible discomfort, raising concerns that he had aggravated the issue.

A specialist consultation, followed by an operation, has now shown ligament damage in his left knee serious enough to put him back on the shelf for a minimum of four months.

He is targeting a return by the end of July, but with the final game of England’s five-match series against India starting at the Kia Oval on July 31, he stands hardly any chance of being involved.

Wood will also miss six white-ball games against West Indies and a one-off Test versus Zimbabwe in May.

“I’m gutted to be out for so long after representing England across all formats since the start of last year,” said Wood.

“But I’ve got every confidence that I’ll be back firing on all cylinders now that I’ve been able to sort my knee out.

“I want to thank the surgeon, the doctors, staff, my England team-mates and coaches for their support – and, of course, our fans. I can’t wait to get back and contribute to what is going to be a huge 2025 for us as a team.”