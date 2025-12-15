England recall Josh Tongue for third Test but Shoaib Bashir omitted

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England have recalled Josh Tongue for their must-win Ashes Test in Adelaide, but spinner Shoaib Bashir has again been omitted.

Tongue’s return, replacing the out-of-sorts Gus Atkinson in the pace attack, is the only change from the side beaten by eight wickets at the Gabba to slip 2-0 behind.

That means Surrey all-rounder Will Jacks retains his place as the designated spinner, in what equates to a significant vote of no confidence in Bashir.

The 22-year-old has long been earmarked for a major role in this series but, after missing out on pacy pitches in Perth and Brisbane, he has failed to dislodge a player better known for his white-ball batting than his red-ball bowling.

Captain Ben Stokes had previously reassured Bashir that Jacks was a horses-for-course pick for the day/night second Test, explaining: “He knows if it was down to picking our best spinner, he’d have played. If it ever comes down to picking our number one spinner, selection would go the other way.”

That assessment has been stretched to breaking point after he was left out again on what is widely considered one of the best grounds for slow bowlers in the country.

Pitch curator Damian Hough appeared in front of the media on Monday and promised a surface that would offer turn, with Australia bringing their own first-choice Nathan Lyon back into the XI.

Speaking before England announced their team, Lyon said: “I would be surprised if their number one spinner isn’t playing, if I’m honest with you.”

Jacks gave a good account of himself in Brisbane, although a spectacular catch and some impressively resolute batting earned more praise than the 11-overs of part-time off-breaks he was handed.

Handing him what is sure to be an inflated role with the ball is a gamble England are now prepared to take.

Bashir has 68 victims in 19 Tests at an average of 39 and took the match-winning wicket against India while bowling with a broken little finger in his last appearance in July.

He has struggled badly for rhythm since landing in Australia. He bowled a total of 24 overs for 151 in the warm-up match at Lilac Hill last month, leaking runs at 6.3 an over as he bowled for both England and England Lions in the same game.

Released from the Test squad to face Australia A at Allan Border Field during the second Test, he returned nought for 115 against Australia A.

Atkinson has been dropped after managing just three wickets at 78.66, with Tongue returning to the line-up.

He was England’s top wicket-taker against India in the summer and took five in his only previous Ashes Test at Lord’s in 2023, when he dismissed Steve Smith in each innings.