Joe Root ends wait for Test century in Australia to boost England’s Ashes hopes

Joe Root’s 13-year wait for a Test century on Australian soil finally came to an end as he breathed life into England’s Ashes dreams on a remarkable start to the day-night clash at the Gabba.

Root produced a knock of style, substance and Sheffield steel to end a career-long quest, filling one of the last major gaps on his glittering CV and shoring up his side after another battering at the hands of Mitchell Starc.

The former captain, playing his 16th Test and 30th innings Down Under, ended the day with an imperious 135 not out as England closed on 325 for nine.

The only other thing left for Root to achieve is a first Test win in Australia and at 264 for nine that seemed a long shot. But the pendulum swung again in a frenzied final half-hour under night skies, as he and Jofra Archer put on 61 from the last 44 balls of the day.

Once again, it was Starc who stood in England’s way. Having ransacked 10 wickets in the series opener at Perth, the paceman continued to exert a stranglehold on the tourists as he pulled in six for 71.

That included Ben Duckett for a golden duck – Starc’s third consecutive first-over success and the 26th in a career littered with new ball success – and Ollie Pope for another nought. In doing so he overtook Pakistan great Wasim Akram’s mark of 414 to become the most prolific left-arm seamer in history.

At five for two England were teetering on the cliff edge, and might have veered over the top had Steve Smith held a fiendish chance when Root had just two to his name. Instead, Root delved deep into his well of resolve and batted for the remainder of the innings – a beacon of sound judgement and refined technique.

Zak Crawley also proved his character, shrugging off a demoralising pair in Perth to peel off a fluent 76 at the top of the order. With the pressure piled high on the Kent opener, he emerged with his trademark cover drives in full working order.

Elsewhere there were costly errors. Pope’s crooked bat was an accident waiting to happen at number three and Harry Brook played in haywire fashion for 31 before slashing his first ball from Starc to slip just when England looked to be edging in front.

He was not alone in giving up the advantage. Ben Stokes batted with care and sobriety for 49 balls in a bid to neutralise the tricky twilight conditions where the artificial light takes hold, then sacrificed himself to a maddening run out.

Setting off for a non-existent single without even looking at Root, he turned back too late and saw Josh Inglis fling down the stumps with a brilliant throw.

Among the madness, Root held up his end and synced his own mission with the runs his team desperately needed. There were glimmers of nerves after he moved past his previous best of 89 with back-to-back pulls for four off Brendan Doggett, with another minor run-out scare on 97 and the tiniest hint of a bat-pad catch on 98.

But this time he would not be denied, working Scott Boland fine off his hips for another boundary to bring out raucous chants of “Roooooooot” from the away contingent. Root tore off his helmet, briefly held his arms aloft and then gave a self-effacing shrug of the shoulders, as if to question what all the fuss was about.

After Boland castled Jamie Smith for a duck – England’s tally already up to nine for the series – Starc returned under dark skies to see off Will Jacks, Brydon Carse and Gus Atkinson in quick succession.

England were ready to get their bowling boots on but there was power still to add as number 11 Archer joined Root for a thrill-a-minute last-wicket stand.

He lashed 32no including a pair of muscular sixes, with Root dipping into his bag of tricks to reverse scoop Boland all the way over the ropes at deep third.

Stokes seemed ready to declare but allowed the hitting to continue as England finished strong.

Australia had earlier kicked off a day of stunning entertainment with a huge selection bombshell. While Pat Cummins’ omission was hardly unexpected, the skipper having never officially been added to the squad despite whispers to the contrary, Australia’s decision to drop Nathan Lyon came thundering out of leftfield.

The 562-wicket spinner was benched for veteran seamer Michael Neser in a jaw-dropper, missing a home Test for the first time since January 2012 – a streak stretching back 69 consecutive appearances.