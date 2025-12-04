England’s Joe Root secures his first Ashes century in Australia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joe Root ticked off a big-ticket item missing from his distinguished CV by bringing up his maiden hundred in Australia in the day-night Ashes Test in Brisbane.

While he has amassed more than 13,000 Test runs – only India great Sachin Tendulkar has more – Root’s lack of a three-figure score in any format in Australia was a major subplot ahead of this Ashes series.

After scores of nought and eight in England’s two-day defeat in Perth, Root was put down on two at the Gabba as a diving Steve Smith failed to hang on to a difficult low chance at slip off Mitchell Starc.

However, the 34-year-old, who came to the crease in the third over with England wobbling on five for two, capitalised on his let-off to be a pillar of defiance in tricky pink-ball conditions.

He reached his fifty from 83 balls and got to his elusive century in his 16th Test Down Under off 181 deliveries, celebrating in typically understated fashion by removing his helmet, kissing the badge, and raising it and his bat aloft.

Root’s 40th Test ton might be a relief to one Australian, with Matthew Hayden pledging pre-series to “walk nude” around the Melbourne Cricket Ground if the Yorkshireman was unable to end his barren run.

The former powerhouse Australia opener said in a video on the England and Wales Cricket Board social channels: “Congratulations mate on a hundred here in Australia.

“It took you a while and there was no one that had more skin in the game than me, literally.

“I was backing you for a hundred in a good way, so congratulations. You little ripper, mate, have a beauty and bloody enjoy it.”