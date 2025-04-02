Familiar faces and trophy races – talking points ahead of the new county season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The cricketing summer is back, with international issues, domestic bragging rights and players pushing to change their place in the pecking order.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some the most intriguing areas for discussion.

Top order travails

Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope have been cornerstones in the top three during the Bazball era, despite big fluctuations in output. Even so, both men must know their line of credit is not limitless. Crawley was horribly out of form in New Zealand before Christmas, averaging just 8.66 in six visits, while Pope’s willingness to deputise as wicketkeeper ended with Jacob Bethell impressing in his preferred spot. The easiest way to settle growing questions over their Test shirts is an age old one: big early season scores for Kent and Surrey respectively.

Four-gone conclusion?

Surrey celebrated a hat-trick of championship wins last year, confirming their status as the most dominant red-ball side in recent memory. Including the years of Covid disruption, no side other than the Brown Caps have triumphed in a full county season since Essex in 2019. Hampshire came closest last term but unseating Gareth Batty’s men has proved a fiendishly difficult challenge. They will start as favourites to extend their dynasty to four in a row but the target on their back is only getting bigger.

Anderson’s lap of honour

Despite the small matter of 704 Test wickets – more than any seam bowler in history – 42-year-old James Anderson has not yet satisfied his hunger for the game. He has not played competitively since his emotional international exit at Lord’s last July but looks set to step out once again at the home of cricket as Lancashire take on Middlesex in their season opener. Batters up and down the country will be on red alert as Anderson looks to prove he still has what it takes. Don’t bet against him.

Spinners strive for attention

England persisted with a hunch about Shoaib Bashir last year, inking him in as their number one slow bowler with one eye on the Ashes. Despite taking 49 wickets in 2024 his average sits at a modest 40.16 and he has been forced into a second loan spell in as many seasons to guarantee game time. England may not be in the market to back down but Jack Leach, the man he has failed to dislodge at Somerset, tops a list of alternatives which includes veteran Liam Dawson, leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed and perhaps even his 17-year-old younger brother Farhan.

Second tier star power

While the overall standard will undoubtedly be highest in the top flight, several big name attractions have arrived to add a touch of glamour to Division Two. Former Australia head coach Darren Lehmann has pitched up at Northamptonshire, while one-time Surrey mastermind Adam Hollioake is back in the English game after agreeing to take over at Kent and Richard Dawson is in place at Glamorgan after a long stint in the England men’s set-up. With Mickey Arthur already in post at Derbyshire, Kane Williamson arriving to captain Middlesex and Lancashire looking to avenge last year’s surprise relegation, expect things to be hard fought all year.