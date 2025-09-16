Pretty cool – Jacob Bethell embraces spotlight as youngest England men captain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jacob Bethell is ready to embrace the “pretty cool” honour of becoming the youngest man to captain England when he takes the next step of his rapid ascent in Ireland.

The 21-year-old only made his international debut last September but has already been fast-tracked as Harry Brook’s stand-in in Malahide, taking charge of three T20s in the next five days.

In doing so he takes one of the longest standing records in the game, edging out Monty Bowden who led England at the age of 23 back in 1889.

Bethell has become one of the most talked-about talents in the country but handles his new-found position in the limelight with a natural ease.

Addressing his first media conference with a permanent grin, he said: “The feeling is excitement and there’s a few nerves kicking around.

“It’s pretty cool. I saw a post the other day on the one-year anniversary (of his first appearance). I still remember that game at Southampton.

“Looking on a year from then, I’m pretty proud of what I’ve done in a year and pleased I’ve been given this opportunity.

“It shows I’ve got a bit of backing in terms of me as a character, not just me as a cricketer. I’ve loved every minute so far.”