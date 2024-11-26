Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A 13-year-old cricketer has been picked by the Rajasthan Royals to become the youngest-ever player to earn a deal in the IPL auction.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is 13 years and 243 days at the time of landing his contract, is a left-hand top-order batter for Bihar and attracted a bidding war between the Royals and Delhi Capitals.

The Royals, who won out with a final bid of INR 1.10 crore (£103,552), will hope his talent translates upwards after witnessing him shine for India Under-19s.

Suryavanshi joins Jofra Archer with the Royals, after the England star was acquired for INR 12.5 crore (£1.2m).

Suryavanshi scored a century against Australia Under-19 from just 58 balls after opening the batting during a four-day game in Chennai in September.

That innings confirmed Suryavanshi as the youngest player - at 13 years and 187 days - to score a century in youth cricket, surpassing the previous record held by Bangladesh's current captain Najmul Hossain Shanto - 14 years and 241 days.

“I had made my debut for India in the Under-19 ODI last year, so there was no such pressure,” he told Cricinfo. “I just had in mind how much difference there would be between white and red ball cricket and I adapted myself to it immediately. Australian bowlers were attacking me with short balls, so I also replied to them with aggressive cricket in the same style.”

open image in gallery Jofra Archer has also been signed by the Rajasthan Royals ( PA Wire )

Suryavanshi also has a triple-century to his name, reports Cricinfo, finishing unbeaten on 332 after featuring in the Randhir Verma Under-19 ODI tournament in Bihar.

The teenager is thought to idolise West Indies legend Brian Lara and has received guidance from former India opener Wasim Jaffer about developing his game.