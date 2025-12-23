Indonesia bowler secures T20i record in victory over Cambodia
Indonesia's Gede Priandana has become the first bowler to claim five wickets in an over in a T20 International
Indonesia's Gede Priandana has become the first bowler to claim five wickets in an over in a T20 International, achieving the feat against Cambodia on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old seamer singlehandedly derailed Cambodia's chase in a seven-ball over that included a wide, completing his hat-trick and securing his team's victory by 60 runs in the series opener.
Cambodia were 106-5 needing 168 for victory when Priandana was called on to bowl the 16th over.
The right-armer dismissed Shah Abrar Hussain, Nirmaljit Singh and Chanthoeun Rathanak in successive deliveries to complete his hat-trick and followed up with a dot ball.
Priandana then removed Mongdara Sok and Pel Vennak with the last two legitimate deliveries of his over, separated by a wide, to bundle out Cambodia for 107.
Cricket Indonesia chairman Abhiram Singh Yadav told BBC Sport: "Today Indonesia showed two things at once: the ability to execute games and win, and the ability to produce world-class moments.
"Five wickets in one over is a symbol of discipline, courage and the training standards we continue to build.
"This is not the finish line. This is a sign that Indonesian cricket is levelling up."
Bangladesh's Al-Amin Hossain and Indian Abhimanyu Mithun had claimed five wickets in an over in domestic T20 matches.
There are 14 instances of bowlers claiming four wickets in an over in international matches, including Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga's four in four balls against New Zealand in a T20 in 2019.
Reuters
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks