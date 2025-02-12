Jos Buttler defends England from ‘lazy’ accusations after India’s ODI whitewash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jos Buttler insisted England are not “lazy” amid criticism about how often they have trained in India as they signed off on a miserable white-ball tour with a 3-0 ODI series whitewash defeat.

As England slid to a 142-run thumping and a seventh loss in eight games, former India player and coach Ravi Shastri falsely claimed on commentary that the tourists had “just one net session this entire trip, if not any”.

Shastri’s underlying point was “you’re not going to improve” without putting in “the hard yards” as England again floundered with the bat, collapsing to 214 all out in response to India’s mammoth 356.

Ex-England captain Kevin Pietersen picked up the thread, querying why Tom Banton, who flew from the UK to India on Monday as an injury replacement for Jacob Bethell, was “on the golf course” on Tuesday instead of practising. He later doubled down in a social media post that sharply critiqued England’s approach.

India, though, have only had one more training session on the trip than England, with both teams having to factor in a punishing travel schedule that has seen them play at eight different venues in 22 days.

While England have had several days off, they have undertaken six internal flights, including three of at least 800 miles, prompting Buttler to launch a defence of his and head coach Brendon McCullum’s methods.

“We obviously try to create a really good environment but don’t mistake that for a lazy environment or a lack of effort,” Buttler said. “The guys are desperate to perform, do well and improve.

“I think we’ve had a reasonably long tour, a few long travel days, there have been a couple of times we’ve not trained but we’ve certainly done plenty of training throughout the tour.”

Pietersen addressed the brewing argument on X after the match, writing: “I’m sorry, but I am absolutely gobsmacked that England did not have ONE team practice session since losing the 1st ODI and losing the T20 series. How can this be? Seriously, how?”

He continued: “I believe Joe Root was the only player to have a net this series, post Nagpur. There isn’t a single sportsman on this planet who can honestly say that they’d improve without practising whilst they’re getting beaten. There also cannot be one player in that England side that can sit on the plane leaving India and saying to themselves, they did everything they can to try help England win.

“And for that, I’m am actually incredibly sad this evening. Losing is fine if you’re giving your best to improve everyday and if England didn’t train during this series then they didn’t try. Heartbreaking for any England fan!”

England’s defeat was compounded by Ben Duckett suffering a groin injury when fielding and, while he batted in his usual position as opener, the sight of him limping badly was a major cause for concern.

Duckett is set for a scan but with England starting their Champions Trophy campaign against Australia on February 22 in Lahore, the omens do not look good despite Buttler keeping his fingers crossed.

“He’s obviously been playing really well and hopefully it’s not too bad,” Buttler said. “We’ll find out more over the next couple of days. There’s a little bit of time, hopefully he’ll be OK.”

England were already patched up as pace trio Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse and Jamie Overton were out with niggles, while Jamie Smith has been unavailable since the T20 series owing to a calf injury.

Banton therefore made his first international appearance since January 2022, having been officially confirmed as Bethell’s injury replacement in England’s 15-strong squad for the Champions Trophy.

Banton was England’s joint-top scorer with 38 as they once more struggled for fluency against India’s spinners after Shubman Gill’s classy 112, plus fifties for Virat Kohli (52) and Shreyas Iyer (78), had helped the hosts to an imposing total after Buttler had won the toss on a baking hot day.

1st ODI, Nagpur, Feb 6 - India won by four wickets

2nd ODI, Cuttack, Feb 9 - India won by four wickets

3rd ODI, Ahmedabad, Feb 12 - India won by 142 runs

Adil Rashid’s four for 46 stunted India’s charge and denied them a 400-plus score while Mark Wood also impressed either side of leaving the field briefly as he struggled in the sweltering conditions.

Despite England being all out in 34.2 overs in Ahmedabad as they stumbled to a 16th loss in their last 23 ODIs since the start of the 2023 World Cup, Buttler retains hope for England’s Champions Trophy bid.

“We want the results to build confidence and win games – that feels a lot better having won matches as opposed to losing,” Buttler added.

“We’re up against a good side in their own conditions, they’re probably the benchmark in ODI cricket at the moment.

“We’ve not played near our potential, we’ve had some moments in games, never enough to force results or look like winning games of cricket in the last three matches.

“The fact we’re not anywhere near our potential yet or playing individually or collectively where we know we can be gives us something to look forward to. We believe we can get there and be a dangerous team in the Champions Trophy.”