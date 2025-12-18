England and Australia question Snickometer reliability in Adelaide

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ashes rivals England and Australia were united in their growing bemusement at the reliability of the Snickometer technology on day two of the third Test in Adelaide.

The DRS technology, designed to assist umpires on edges based on audio output from the stump microphone, came under fire on the opening day when Australia’s Alex Carey was wrongly reprieved.

He nicked the ball on 72 but was spared after an operator error produced an unreliable soundwave that showed a pronounced gap between the noise and the ball passing the bat. Australia scored another 76 runs before Carey was finally dismissed for a century.

England took the matter to match referee Jeff Crowe, who duly restored their lost review in what amounted to an admission that they had been wronged, but that was not the end of the matter.

There were further problems on Thursday as it became clear that none of those involved had confidence in the ‘Snicko’ system, which had also attracted criticism in the first Test at Perth.

Australia were sure they had Jamie Smith caught off the glove on 16, but the Snicko verdict sided with the England batter, who indicated that the ball had hit only his helmet. There were also doubts over the slip catch, which looked close to hitting the ground, but that was not the reason for the not out verdict.

Pace bowler Mitchell Starc was heard on the stump microphone offering a withering assessment.

“Snicko needs to be sacked. That’s the worst technology there is,” he said.

“They make a mistake the other day and they make another mistake today.”

Marnus Labuschagne was also heard making light of the concussion check Smith was obliged to undergo, clearly doubting he had been struck on the helmet at all.

The confusion continued when Smith was given out shortly after, caught behind pulling Pat Cummins. Australia were sure they had their man, Smith appeared to think he was innocent, but umpire Nitin Menon only added to the sense of uncertainty by signalling for a TV review himself having failed to give a decision.

Smith was then given out despite yet another syncing issue that showed a spike one frame early. He threw his arms in surprise, with former England spinner Graeme Swann among those venting their fury.

“I don’t want to sound like a whingeing pom but it seems like one rule for one and one for another. Throw snicko away – it’s nonsense,” he said on TNT Sport.

Alex Hartley on Test Match Special was equally aghast.

“This is ridiculous. Absolutely ridiculous. This is where Snicko needs sacking,” she said.

“Jamie Smith is convinced he didn’t hit it. Australia have gone up and made a loud noise because everybody knows you don’t trust Snicko now, so you appeal for everything and review it if you have to.”

BBG, which offered a statement accepting responsibility for the Carey error, did not give a formal response on this occasion but is understood to have told broadcasters it felt both Smith decisions were correct.