Sam Cook claims debut wicket as England dominate Zimbabwe

Sam Cook claimed a debut wicket as England looked to convert scoreboard pressure into a commanding lead on day two of the Trent Bridge Test against Zimbabwe.

The Essex seamer, who has waited several years for a hard-earned opportunity at the highest level, struck in his third over when Ben Curran edged to Harry Brook at second slip.

It was a milestone name in the 27-year-old’s little black ‘Cook book’ – where he notes down each of his senior scalps – and he celebrated with gusto.

Curran, brother of England pair Tom and Sam, was Zimbabwe’s only loss before lunch as they reached 73 for one in response to the home team’s 565 for six declared.

England resumed on 498 for three, the most runs ever scored on day one of a Test in this country, and added another 67 in a lively 45 minutes.

Ollie Pope, the highest scorer of England’s three centurions, added just two to his overnight 169 before nicking Tanaka Chivanga behind, while captain Ben Stokes was bounced out by Blessing Muzarabani for nine in his first competitive innings of the year.

The bulk of the scoring was done by Harry Brook, who heaved his way to 58 from 50 balls, including three increasingly daring sixes crashed over the leg-side boundary.

Stokes waved his side in as soon as Brook dragged Muzarabani into his stumps, handing the stage to Cook.

He was handed the first over from the Radcliffe Road End, with four slips and a gully catching, and saw two successive inside edges by Brian Bennett zip to the boundary. He overcompensated by hanging the next one outside off and saw it slapped through cover for four more.

Unperturbed Cook settled, almost having Bennett caught in the cordon and then seeing Curran’s leading edge loop back over his head. He had the left-hander at the next attempt, straightening one up from round the wicket and seeing the ball nestle in Brook’s hands.

Bennett reached 36no by the break, with captain Craig Ervine making 30no as the southern Africans refused to buckle after a tough time in the field.