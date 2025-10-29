England’s top three dismissed for ducks in Cricket World Cup semi-final
Amy Jones, Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont were removed in quick succession, all for ducks
England’s top three all fell for ducks after South Africa set a run-chase of 320 to reach the World Cup final.
South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt's 169 off 143 balls set England an imposing target in Guwahati.
But England made the worst possible start as they slumped to 1-3 with Amy Jones, Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont falling quick succession.
Bowler Marizanne Kapp bowled Jones with the second ball of the innings before also removing Knight, who hit the ball against her stumps.
Beaumont was the third to fall, caught behind after the delivery from Ayabonga Khaka, to leave England in disarray.
Nat Sciver-Brunt and Alice Capsey were left to attempt a comeback, with England facing a near-impossible task.
The winner of the semi-final will play either India or Australia on Sunday.
Jones b Kapp 0 (Eng 0-1)
Knight b Kapp 0 (Eng 0-2)
