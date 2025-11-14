Joe Root and Harry Brook struggle in England’s pre-Ashes warm-up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joe Root and Harry Brook both struggled on the second day of England's pre-Ashes warm-up in Perth.

After watching openers Ben Duckett (92) and Zak Crawley (82) run up an opening stand of 182 against Andrew Flintoff's England Lions at Lilac Hill, the Test side's middle-order duo both fell cheaply.

Root was caught for a single after mishitting a pull off Durham's Matthew Potts and Brook was bowled for two after charging down the track at Nathan Gilchrist.

The pair, ranked one and two in the ICC batting rankings, will be key to England's prospects in the series but saw their hopes of banking some valuable time in the middle disappear during a mini-collapse after lunch. By tea England were 263 for four, with Potts the pick of the bowlers with two for 44.

They faced a combined total of 28 deliveries, with Brook particularly skittish in a brief stay that saw him advance down the track on three occasions and attempt a falling ramp shot that almost carried back to seamer Matt Fisher off the toe end of the bat.

Duckett and Crawley made more of their time, sharing 26 boundaries and hitting one six apiece as they dominated the morning session.

There was also an encouraging knock of 50 not out from Ollie Pope, whose spot at number three now looks secure, while captain Ben Stokes was still there on 24 at tea.

Mark Wood was present at the ground following his injury scare on Thursday, but has yet to undergo a scheduled scan on his hamstring. Brydon Carse, who has yet to feature due to illness, was also in attendance but is not expected to feature until day three.

PA