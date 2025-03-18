Josh Hull aiming to show England he is fitter, faster and more formidable

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Josh Hull is aiming to show England he is fitter, faster and more formidable than the bowler who was catapulted into a “surreal” Test debut last summer.

The 20-year-old seamer was summoned out of left field to take on Sri Lanka at the Oval in September, with England finding a 6ft 7in left-armer irresistible in what was effectively a dead rubber.

It was a typically bold gambit from the ‘Bazball’ brains trust, with Hull’s slender CV showing just 16 first-class wickets in 10 matches.

The results were mixed – three first-innings wickets weighing against a few rogue deliveries and a badly fumbled catch – but England were excited enough to pencil him in for further assignments.

In the end a quad injury ruled him out of a white-ball series against Australia and the Test tour of Pakistan, but he has spent his winter working with the national side’s strength and conditioning specialists and travelling with Andrew Flintoff’s Lions.

The goal, clearly, is to polish Leicestershire’s rough diamond and he is already feeling the benefits as he targets a big start to the county season.

“I’m chomping at the bit to get going again. My last game was the Test match six months ago, so it’s been a while,” he told the PA news agency at Grace Road.

“It’s been a good winter, I’ve really been hammering my fitness stuff. It’s really fuelled me. I definitely feel stronger and fitter as well. There’s still a lot more to come too, which is exciting.

“In the Test my average pace was about 84mph and my quickest ball was 87-88mph. The aim is to shift up my average speed to where that quicker ball is. I want to be bowling high 80s consistently.

“Playing for England you do have a bit of a mindset shift. I feel in a better place than last year and looking forward to the Championship, it’s a confidence boost to go out, give it a crack and try to knock some people over. I’m excited for that.”

Hull has not had to look far for inspiration, waking up each morning and casting eyes on the Test cap presented to him with a rousing speech from Flintoff.

“It’s at home, in my bedroom. It’s strange looking at it thinking, ‘I’ve got one already’,” he said.

“As a kid you hear stories of people making their England debuts and to think I’m one of them doesn’t quite feel real. It was a special week, a bit surreal, but I’ve had plenty of time to digest it.

“I’d love to play more this year, I’ve just got to make sure I’m bowling well. Ultimately, England is the goal so I need to play my best cricket and see what happens from there.”