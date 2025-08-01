Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

England’s Chris Woakes set to miss rest of Oval Test with left shoulder injury

Woakes left the field with his arm in a makeshift sling late on the first evening after taking a painful tumble at the boundary edge.

Rory Dollard
Friday 01 August 2025 05:01 EDT
England’s Chris Woakes leaves the field with a shoulder injury (Ben Whitley/PA)
England’s Chris Woakes leaves the field with a shoulder injury (Ben Whitley/PA) (PA Wire)

Chris Woakes is set to miss the rest of England’s fifth Test decider against India with a left shoulder injury.

Woakes left the field with his arm in a makeshift sling late on the first evening after taking a painful tumble at the boundary edge.

He immediately looked in serious trouble and England have confirmed he is unlikely to play any further role in the game, with bat or ball.

They have left some wriggle room by suggesting he will remain with the team for observation but it is hard to imagine the 36-year-old being pressed into action in anything short of an emergency.

A team spokesperson said: “England seamer Chris Woakes will continue to be monitored throughout the remainder of the fifth Rothesay Test at the Kia Oval, following a left shoulder injury sustained on day one of the match against India.

“At this stage, the injury has ruled him out of any further participation in the Test. A further assessment will be conducted at the conclusion of the series.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in