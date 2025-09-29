Chris Woakes calls time on England career after missing out on Ashes squad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Woakes has announced his retirement from international cricket, a matter of days after England indicated he was no longer in their plans.

Woakes’ final act for his country was walking out to bat against India at the Kia Oval last month, one-handed and with his arm in a sling, having dislocated his shoulder in the field.

That injury ruled him out of consideration for this winter’s Ashes tour to Australia and, at the age of 36, effectively brought down the curtain on his time with England.

Rob Key, managing director of men’s cricket at the ECB, said last week that Woakes was unlikely to feature again and the all-rounder has opted to call time.

“The moment has come, and I’ve decided that the time is right for me to retire from international cricket,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

“Playing for England was something I aspired to do since I was a kid dreaming in the back garden, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have lived out those dreams.

“Representing England, wearing the Three Lions and sharing the field with team-mates over the last 15 years, many of whom have become lifelong friends, are things I’ll look back on with the greatest pride.

“Making my debut in 2011 in Australia seems like yesterday, but time flies when you’re having fun. Lifting two World Cups and being part of some amazing Ashes series is something I never thought was possible, and those memories and celebrations with my team-mates will stay with me forever.

“I look forward to continuing to play county cricket and exploring more franchise opportunities in the near future.”

The image of Woakes walking out to face the Indian attack despite being unable to grip the bat in both hands – England eventually lost the game and he was not required to face a ball – will go down as a fitting farewell for a player known as a selfless team man.

But he also leaves with significant achievements, including a leading role in the 2019 World Cup victory and the prestigious Compton-Miller Medal for his starring role in the 2023 Ashes.

Awarded to the player of the series, Woakes picked up the honour after taking 19 wickets at 18.14 in his three matches.

He bows out with 62 Test caps, 122 ODIs and 33 T20s, totalling 396 wickets across formats. He was also a solid batter and made his only international century against India in 2018.