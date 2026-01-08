England cricket boss promises ‘necessary changes’ after Ashes defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The England and Wales Cricket Board has initiated an immediate review into the Ashes defeat, with chief executive Richard Gould promising “necessary changes over the coming months”.

Gould, who arrived in Sydney to watch the final stages of England’s 4-1 defeat, issued a strongly worded statement just over two hours after Australia’s victory in the fifth Test.

In it he highlighted dissatisfaction at the level of performance on what had arguably been the most hotly-anticipated series in a generation.

He also suggested that the work of the core leadership group – notably managing director of men’s cricket Rob Key and head coach Brendon McCullum – would be placed under the microscope.

England’s approach to warm-up cricket, acclimatisation, training and their much-discussed ‘stag do’ break in Noosa are all likely to be on the agenda.

Gould said: “This Ashes tour began with significant hope and anticipation, and it is therefore deeply disappointing that we have been unable to fulfil our ambition of winning the Ashes in Australia.

“While there were moments of strong performance and resilience during the series, including a hard-fought victory in the fourth Test in Melbourne, we were not consistent enough across all conditions and phases of the contest, and Australia ultimately deserved to retain the Ashes.

“We will take many lessons from this tour and are determined to improve quickly. Our focus is on regaining the Ashes in 2027. A thorough review of the campaign is already underway. This will cover tour planning and preparation, individual performance and behaviours, and our ability to adapt and respond effectively as circumstances require.

“The men’s team now moves on to Sri Lanka ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which begins in February, and we will implement the necessary changes over the coming months.

“We are grateful for the courtesy and hospitality shown to us by Cricket Australia throughout the tour.

“As always, we are indebted to the travelling supporters who followed the team through thick and thin. Their loyalty and support have been humbling, and we are committed to repaying their faith with stronger performances in the future.”