Vital support helps ‘still learning’ Shoaib Bashir shine with England

Shoaib Bashir is still “learning on the job” as a Test spinner but believes the support of Ben Stokes is helping unlock his full potential.

Bashir was an unlikely leading man on day one of England’s series opener in New Zealand, claiming four wickets for 69 runs on a Christchurch pitch that is so inhospitable to slow bowlers that the home side went in without a frontline spinner.

The 21-year-old looked set for a marginal role at Hagley Oval, a venue where no spinner has ever taken a five-wicket haul, but proved to be the tourists’ trump card as they held the Black Caps to 319 for eight.

A virtual unknown at the start of the year, Bashir has has been fast-tracked as England’s first-choice ahead of the the more experienced Jack Leach, with Stokes and Brendon McCullum embracing his potential rather than fretting over his imperfections.

Not for the first time, their instincts paid off, with his haul counteracting a fine 93 from returning Kiwi batter Kane Williamson.

Bashir realises he is far from the finished article but credits Stokes’ leadership with empowering him.

“I wasn’t expecting to bowl 20-odd overs and take four wickets on day one, but I knew I had a job to do,” he said.

“Stokesy and Baz (head coach Brendon McCullum) back me 100 per cent and that brings the best out in me.

“I bowled plenty of bad balls out there but I was still kept on and that just shows how much faith they have in me. If I bowl a bad one there’s nothing really, Ben just just looks at me and smiles.

“Even that just gives me so much belief, because I know I can still bowl my best ball. I bowled plenty of bad ones out there, but all I was thinking about was trying to take a wicket or create an opportunity.

“I’m still learning on the job – I don’t think that will ever finish – but I feel I’ve developed quite a bit and learned a few skills from bowling at some of the best in the world.”

Bashir only made his first-class debut for Somerset in June 2023 and was first called up by England as the fourth-choice spinner behind Leach, Rehan Ahmed and Tom Hartley in India.

Remarkably he has now bowled more Test overs than any bowler in the world in 2024 and only has fewer wickets than Indian pair Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin.

“Two years ago I didn’t have a county…I’m just very, very thankful for what has happened over the last year,” he said.

“I’m not perfect, every day I feel like I could play better. But I feel I’ve developed quite a bit, quite nicely. I’ve learned a few skills bowling at some of the best in the world.”

Williamson is one of the very best and Bashir admitted he was “in awe” watching the master craftsman at work before Gus Atkinson had him caught at point with a touch of extra bounce.

Williamson shared in three consecutive half-century stands and at one stage had his side in control at 199 for three. Five wickets in the evening session balanced things out but Stokes missed the chance to make it six when he put down a tough chance off Glenn Phillips on nought, with the all-rounder cashing in to the tune of 41 not out by stumps.