‘Fingers crossed’ Ben Stokes can ‘do something magic’ despite scare – Ollie Pope

England have their fingers crossed over an injury scare to Ben Stokes with Ollie Pope admitting the captain may need to be protected from pushing himself to the limit at Lord’s.

Stokes pulled up with what appeared to be a groin problem late on day one of the third Rothesay Test, receiving on-field treatment before hobbling through the closing stages in clear discomfort.

On any other day English nerves would have been reserved for Joe Root, who was left hanging on 99 not out after guiding the hosts to 251 for four at stumps, but uncertainty over the fitness of Stokes made for an even more pressing issue.

His body has been in rebellion for some time, with a longstanding knee problem requiring surgery in 2023 while he has suffered two serious hamstring tears in the past eight months.

He has looked lean and strong since returning to full fitness this summer and will be desperate to avoid another setback as England contest a tight series against India and cast one eye towards the forthcoming Ashes.

As well as continuing a potentially important knock worth 39no overnight, Stokes had been pencilled in for a full role with the ball this week, leaving vice-captain Pope keeping a watchful eye over his workload.

“Fingers crossed it’s nothing too serious and he can do something magic and come back strong. We’ll see how he pulls up tomorrow,” he said.

“We’ve got a big Test over the next four days and we’ve got a big two coming up after that so it’s important to try and manage him.

“That’s one of my roles, to make sure he doesn’t push himself to a ridiculous place with whatever he’s dealing with at the moment. I’m sure the physios and medics will work with him to lay out a plan and I’ll help push him in the right direction.”

Stokes’ treatment was one of two unscheduled breaks in play during the evening session. The other saw the contest briefly paused in unlikely circumstances as an influx of ladybirds distracted the players.

Had it not been for those delays, Root would surely have ended the opening day with his 37th Test hundred safely ticked off.

As it is, he will need to return on day two apply the finishing touch and continue his task of lifting his side to a competitive total.

Nobody has scored more than Root’s seven Test centuries at Lord’s and Pope is convinced that getting to three figures is merely the start of his work.

“Obviously he’d have loved to have a hundred red (not out), but he’s got 36 of them, so I don’t think he’ll be too sleepless. He’ll get his head down,” said England’s number three.

“It would have been nice to see him get it tonight but he’ll be looking at the bigger picture and trying to make it a monster innings. Hopefully we can kick on and get 400, towards 500.”

As for the unusual sight of ladybirds stopped play, Pope added: “I’ve never seen that, no. That’s a first that the crowd have got that today.”