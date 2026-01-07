England attempt fightback after captain Ben Stokes limps off injured

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England captain Ben Stokes limped from the field with a groin injury as his side attempted to end a torturous series with one last fightback in the fifth Test at Sydney.

Stokes opened the bowling on the fourth morning but bailed out after four balls of his second over, admitting defeat with a grimace after attempting to shake off the discomfort.

A team spokesperson confirmed the 34-year-old was being assessed for a “right adductor complaint”, with Harry Brook taking over in his absence as Australia were finally bowled out for 567.

That left them with an imposing lead of 183 to play with and they quickly advanced their position when Mitchell Starc removed Zak Crawley, lbw playing no stroke to the fourth ball of the England innings.

The possibility of an innings defeat was in the air at the SCG but Ben Duckett (40no) and Jacob Bethell (28no) survived a stiff examination on an increasingly uncertain pitch to reach 80 for one at the lunch break.

Stokes has fought through a variety of fitness problems in the past couple of years, with long running knee problems, two torn hamstrings and a shoulder issue, but ticked past 100 overs for the series as he kicked things off on day four.

The effort proved too much as he became the fourth English seamer to break down on draining trip, joining Mark Wood (knee), Jofra Archer (side) and Gus Atkinson (hamstring).

Australia added 59 to their overnight score before being wrapped up in the first hour, Josh Tongue having Steve Smith caught behind for 138 and adding Starc to claim his 15th wicket of the series at an average of 21. Will Jacks found the edge of number 11 Scott Boland, leaving England’s under-fire openers to face the music.

Crawley ensured it was another brief stay, shouldering arms to one that zipped back in and struck him in front of leg.

For Starc it was a fourth first-over success in five Tests, with Crawley’s partnership with Duckett averaging just 19 runs and 22 deliveries.

With the hard new Kookaburra nipping and lifting that could easily have been the first of several, with Bethell edging two of his first 12 balls in front of the cordon. Both he and Duckett were surprised by sharp bouncers, Duckett just evading contact but Bethell copping a blow on the helmet.

They still looked to score, sharing 10 boundaries as they chipped away at the deficit, but Duckett should have gone for 38 when he edged Michael Neser. Smith was waiting to gather a regulation chance when Cameron Green leapt in front of him and juggled the catch.